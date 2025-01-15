Share

With the Thai cabinet approving in principle to legalize casinos connected to major shopping, hotel, and entertainment complexes, a number of Songkhla tourism and business organizations are pushing for a casino development in Dannok, just across the border from Bukit Kayu Hitem in Kedah.

Dannok offers easy access from Malaysia, with the North-South Highland connecting to Kuala Lumpur, and all major towns on the east coast. Hat Yai already receives between 50-100,000 Malaysian visitors per week. Dannok will become a major competitor with Genteng Casino complex.

Such a massive complex full of hotels, shops, a major department store, restaurants, food centres, night entertainment, with a casino, will be an added attraction to southern Thailand, even for those not interested in gambling. Very rigid rules, poor service, and exorbitant prices in prime Malaysian tourist locations such as Langkawi are ‘fun starving’ tourists, who are seeking alternatives.

Hotel occupancy rates in Hat Yai already reach up to 90 percent over major holidays and festivals. However, Hat Yai lacks the major five-star hotels and resorts for upper income visitors. Hat Yai is also beginning to attract tourists from China and Indonesia.

The Bangkok government appears to want to model legal casinos in Thailand on the Macau model, where casino complexes follow themes, and can attract tourists through other activities than gambling, such as signature restaurants and amusement parks.

There are a couple of illegal casinos that have long been operating in Dannok. These have attracted crime and triads. There are risks a casino in Dannok may attract money laundering activities, and become centres of online gambling such as Sihanoukville, and Poipet.

Not all Thais are in favour of local legal casinos, as many Thais are addicted to gambling. Personal debt in Thailand is already at 85 percent. Such a casino would attract loan sharks who would prey upon vulnerable Thais.

Other cities and tourist areas planning casinos are Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, and Chiang Mai. Given that the cabinet has given the green light, it’s a matter for the parliament to pass the necessary regulation. Developers will be required to pay up front a five billion baht license fee for 30 years, with a one billion baht annual fee. The minimum capital investment required is 100 billion baht per complex.

This is a major investment in anyone’s money. Any grand opening would be expected in 2029.

