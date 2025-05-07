Murray Hunter

Gopl Raj Kumar
5h

Mr. P. Ramasamy would benefit from reading Gopal Raj Kumar’s article on this issue.

Anwar Ibrahim lacks credibility as a mediator, particularly in Muslim-to-non Muslim conflicts. Despite being a Sunni Muslim, Anwar visited Iran in 1979, prostaating himself before Ayatollah Khomeini and pledging fielty to the Ayatollah and to the Islamic republic after the Islamic Revolution overthrew the Shah.

He confided to Nobel laureate V.S. Naipaul, who was in the region at the time, his intent to Islamize Malaysia—a goal he pursued in the early 1980s. A goal reinforced by his estranged spouse, Wan Aziza to Al Jazeera interviewer Mehdi Hassan in 2015.

Kashmir was never a Muslim country; it was historically a Hindu nation with a significant population of forcibly converted Muslims under Moghul rule. Hinduism pre dates Islam which was the religion of invaders forced upon Indians.

Kashmir had been ruled by Hindu Maharaja Hari Singh and his Hindu predeccessors to that throne long before Muslim invaders arrived and force Islam on many Hindus. Kashmir was always Hindu, meaning it tolerated and accommodated any religion and culture that did not threaten the character of peaceful co existence of others and lived harmoniously with them. That character is begining to change amongst India's more assertive Hindu polity in their majority today.

Kashmir’s post-independence history stems from a 1948 invasion by armed Pakistani army regulars, regulars disguised as Pathan tribesmen, led by British officers controlling its army. These were Field Marshall Auchinleck, General Sir Douglas David Gracey and General Messervy who served as Commander-in-Chief of the Pakistan Army. Their ‘plausible denials’ fall flat in the face of documented evidence of their direct involvement in the invasion of Kashmir.

‘Pakistan’ seized over a third of Kashmir in 1947,before the UN conveniently called for a ceasefire. It was at a time the European American colonial powers held sway over world events and the UN.

The object was likely to prevent India from becoming too powerful. India, as a secular state, does not recognize Hindu, Muslim, or Christian majority regions as the criteria for statehood something the West proudly claim they too are. Secular that is. Neither does Malaysia as Anwar claims from one side of his mouth.

Pakistan, a creation of the 1947 partition, was opposed by many Indians—Muslims, Hindus, and Christians alike—who thrived as landowners and businesspeople across the subcontinent.

Pakistan’s claim to Indian territory, including Kashmir, lacks legitimacy under the 1947 Independence Act, an agreement between elite groups like the Nehru and Jinnah families, favored by the British over alternatives like the Indian National Army or a Unified India.

Anwar's inconsistencies in his statements and rhetoric on foreign relations and public international law makes him a highly undesirable candidate to intermediate in any intrernational dispute, let alone something as complex and difficult for the uninitated as he is to understand. Anwar in short lacks credibility ot knowing whether he is Arthur or Martha. Here' why. Anwar was elevated to preferred cndidate to Malaysia's premiership by a group of Neo Cons, mostly hard core Zionists as Paul Wolfowitz, Elliot Abrahams, Richard Perl and Douglas Feith. These were a bunch of raving warmonger lunatics even the traditional right wingers in the US avoided like the plague. It was they who funded and pushed Anwar's ambitions outside the ballot box to leadership in Malaysia. He has no interest in Islam at all from the company he keeps

Anwar condemns Israel’s control over Jerusalem and pre-1967 territories, won in war, yet applies a different standard to Kashmir, as does Iran. Pakistan, which created the Taliban and sheltered Osama bin Laden in a military compound for years while feigning ignorance, holds no moral high ground.

Anwar is way out of his depth in this matter. Let India and Pakistan sort out their issues between themselves. India will not succumb to another round of diluting its rights over all of Kashmir which it legitimately has full rights over under article 370 of the Indian constitution ratified 2 years ago.

