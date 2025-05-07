Comment: Malaysia;s tradition non-aligned foreign policy is now pivoting under Madani.
In a recent commentary, Indian media outlet Firstpost raised pertinent concerns about the credibility of certain countries, notably Malaysia and Iran, in attempting to mediate the long-standing conflict between India and Pakistan.
The media argued that these nations, led respectively by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the leadership in Tehran, lack the moral and political standing to act as neutral arbiters given their own questionable human rights records and apparent biases.
India has made it clear that it welcomes international partnerships in the global fight against terrorism. However, it draws a line when it comes to so-called mediators who appear to sympathize more with Pakistan’s position than with the realities of terror threats faced by India.
This is particularly sensitive in light of the recent tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists—most of whom were Hindus.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s stance on Kashmir also invites scrutiny. While he has referred to Kashmir as “Indian-administered,” he notably stops short of recognizing it as an integral part of India, especially after New Delhi imposed direct federal rule on Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.
Such a position either stems from a lack of awareness of recent developments in the subcontinent or a deliberate political alignment with Pakistan.
This alignment is problematic. If Anwar is seen to echo Pakistan’s rhetoric on Kashmir, how can he or his government be expected to offer an objective assessment of the conflict?
Malaysia, long known for its non-aligned foreign policy, should be wary of being perceived as partisan in a highly sensitive geopolitical matter.
Furthermore, the focus of any genuine mediator should not merely be on the macro-level India-Pakistan rivalry, but also on the pressing and immediate issue of terrorism—especially when innocent civilians are targeted. By centering his discourse on broader political disputes, Anwar risks minimizing the gravity of terrorist activities that continue to destabilize Kashmir.
Pakistan, in turn, may be pushing the macro narrative as a means to internationalize the Kashmir issue—something India vehemently opposes. New Delhi maintains that while it is open to bilateral discussions with Islamabad, it rejects any attempts to place Kashmir on a multilateral or international agenda, particularly by nations that have their own unresolved internal issues regarding minority rights and civil liberties.
Prime Minister Anwar does not need to agree with India’s stance on Kashmir. However, it is imperative that he does not divert attention from the cowardly and tragic acts of terror, such as the Pahalgam attack. It remains to be seen whether Malaysia is prepared to unequivocally condemn such acts as terrorism, irrespective of the perpetrators or their motivations.
Anwar has recently been dubbed the “Gandhi-Mandela of Malaysia” by a sycophantic parliamentarian—a title that suggests moral authority and conflict-resolution acumen. Yet, Malaysia’s handling of the long-standing insurgency in Southern Thailand—where it has been appointed as a mediator—casts doubt on Anwar’s effectiveness in such roles. Despite lofty promises, there has been little progress under his leadership in resolving the conflict between Thai Muslims and the Thai government.
Before aspiring to mediate international conflicts like that between India and Pakistan, Anwar should demonstrate leadership and tangible results in addressing regional issues closer to home. As the saying goes: charity begins at home.
Mr. P. Ramasamy would benefit from reading Gopal Raj Kumar’s article on this issue.
Anwar Ibrahim lacks credibility as a mediator, particularly in Muslim-to-non Muslim conflicts. Despite being a Sunni Muslim, Anwar visited Iran in 1979, prostaating himself before Ayatollah Khomeini and pledging fielty to the Ayatollah and to the Islamic republic after the Islamic Revolution overthrew the Shah.
He confided to Nobel laureate V.S. Naipaul, who was in the region at the time, his intent to Islamize Malaysia—a goal he pursued in the early 1980s. A goal reinforced by his estranged spouse, Wan Aziza to Al Jazeera interviewer Mehdi Hassan in 2015.
Kashmir was never a Muslim country; it was historically a Hindu nation with a significant population of forcibly converted Muslims under Moghul rule. Hinduism pre dates Islam which was the religion of invaders forced upon Indians.
Kashmir had been ruled by Hindu Maharaja Hari Singh and his Hindu predeccessors to that throne long before Muslim invaders arrived and force Islam on many Hindus. Kashmir was always Hindu, meaning it tolerated and accommodated any religion and culture that did not threaten the character of peaceful co existence of others and lived harmoniously with them. That character is begining to change amongst India's more assertive Hindu polity in their majority today.
Kashmir’s post-independence history stems from a 1948 invasion by armed Pakistani army regulars, regulars disguised as Pathan tribesmen, led by British officers controlling its army. These were Field Marshall Auchinleck, General Sir Douglas David Gracey and General Messervy who served as Commander-in-Chief of the Pakistan Army. Their ‘plausible denials’ fall flat in the face of documented evidence of their direct involvement in the invasion of Kashmir.
‘Pakistan’ seized over a third of Kashmir in 1947,before the UN conveniently called for a ceasefire. It was at a time the European American colonial powers held sway over world events and the UN.
The object was likely to prevent India from becoming too powerful. India, as a secular state, does not recognize Hindu, Muslim, or Christian majority regions as the criteria for statehood something the West proudly claim they too are. Secular that is. Neither does Malaysia as Anwar claims from one side of his mouth.
Pakistan, a creation of the 1947 partition, was opposed by many Indians—Muslims, Hindus, and Christians alike—who thrived as landowners and businesspeople across the subcontinent.
Pakistan’s claim to Indian territory, including Kashmir, lacks legitimacy under the 1947 Independence Act, an agreement between elite groups like the Nehru and Jinnah families, favored by the British over alternatives like the Indian National Army or a Unified India.
Anwar's inconsistencies in his statements and rhetoric on foreign relations and public international law makes him a highly undesirable candidate to intermediate in any intrernational dispute, let alone something as complex and difficult for the uninitated as he is to understand. Anwar in short lacks credibility ot knowing whether he is Arthur or Martha. Here' why. Anwar was elevated to preferred cndidate to Malaysia's premiership by a group of Neo Cons, mostly hard core Zionists as Paul Wolfowitz, Elliot Abrahams, Richard Perl and Douglas Feith. These were a bunch of raving warmonger lunatics even the traditional right wingers in the US avoided like the plague. It was they who funded and pushed Anwar's ambitions outside the ballot box to leadership in Malaysia. He has no interest in Islam at all from the company he keeps
Anwar condemns Israel’s control over Jerusalem and pre-1967 territories, won in war, yet applies a different standard to Kashmir, as does Iran. Pakistan, which created the Taliban and sheltered Osama bin Laden in a military compound for years while feigning ignorance, holds no moral high ground.
Anwar is way out of his depth in this matter. Let India and Pakistan sort out their issues between themselves. India will not succumb to another round of diluting its rights over all of Kashmir which it legitimately has full rights over under article 370 of the Indian constitution ratified 2 years ago.