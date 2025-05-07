Share

Comment: Malaysia;s tradition non-aligned foreign policy is now pivoting under Madani.

In a recent commentary, Indian media outlet Firstpost raised pertinent concerns about the credibility of certain countries, notably Malaysia and Iran, in attempting to mediate the long-standing conflict between India and Pakistan.

The media argued that these nations, led respectively by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the leadership in Tehran, lack the moral and political standing to act as neutral arbiters given their own questionable human rights records and apparent biases.

India has made it clear that it welcomes international partnerships in the global fight against terrorism. However, it draws a line when it comes to so-called mediators who appear to sympathize more with Pakistan’s position than with the realities of terror threats faced by India.

This is particularly sensitive in light of the recent tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists—most of whom were Hindus.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s stance on Kashmir also invites scrutiny. While he has referred to Kashmir as “Indian-administered,” he notably stops short of recognizing it as an integral part of India, especially after New Delhi imposed direct federal rule on Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

Such a position either stems from a lack of awareness of recent developments in the subcontinent or a deliberate political alignment with Pakistan.

This alignment is problematic. If Anwar is seen to echo Pakistan’s rhetoric on Kashmir, how can he or his government be expected to offer an objective assessment of the conflict?

Malaysia, long known for its non-aligned foreign policy, should be wary of being perceived as partisan in a highly sensitive geopolitical matter.

Furthermore, the focus of any genuine mediator should not merely be on the macro-level India-Pakistan rivalry, but also on the pressing and immediate issue of terrorism—especially when innocent civilians are targeted. By centering his discourse on broader political disputes, Anwar risks minimizing the gravity of terrorist activities that continue to destabilize Kashmir.

Pakistan, in turn, may be pushing the macro narrative as a means to internationalize the Kashmir issue—something India vehemently opposes. New Delhi maintains that while it is open to bilateral discussions with Islamabad, it rejects any attempts to place Kashmir on a multilateral or international agenda, particularly by nations that have their own unresolved internal issues regarding minority rights and civil liberties.

Prime Minister Anwar does not need to agree with India’s stance on Kashmir. However, it is imperative that he does not divert attention from the cowardly and tragic acts of terror, such as the Pahalgam attack. It remains to be seen whether Malaysia is prepared to unequivocally condemn such acts as terrorism, irrespective of the perpetrators or their motivations.

Anwar has recently been dubbed the “Gandhi-Mandela of Malaysia” by a sycophantic parliamentarian—a title that suggests moral authority and conflict-resolution acumen. Yet, Malaysia’s handling of the long-standing insurgency in Southern Thailand—where it has been appointed as a mediator—casts doubt on Anwar’s effectiveness in such roles. Despite lofty promises, there has been little progress under his leadership in resolving the conflict between Thai Muslims and the Thai government.

Before aspiring to mediate international conflicts like that between India and Pakistan, Anwar should demonstrate leadership and tangible results in addressing regional issues closer to home. As the saying goes: charity begins at home.

Your donations are vital to keep some independent voices alive.

Just click here or goto https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter

Subscribe Below: