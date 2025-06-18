Share

Shouldn’t the MIC leaders start thinking on similar lines with some sections of the MCA on quitting the ineffective BN that has come completely under the domaination of Umno.

At least some MCA leaders have emerged in the open to debate whether the party should remain in the BN or face the ignominy of indignity and shame.

Unfortunately, the MIC leaders, at least some of them, have merely expressed dissatisfaction with Umno in private circles.

Maybe they are afraid that any move to abandon the BN coalition might invite retribution in the form of MACC investigations on some past scandals.

However, if the present MIC leaders think that managing the party properties is more important than articulating the concerns and anxieties of the discriminated Indian community, then the question of the party leaving the fold of the BN is just academic.

The consociational framework that used to be the basis of political bargain between Umno and the MCA and MIC has been long abandoned due to racial arrogance of the former.

If the MIC really believes that leaving the straight jacket of the BN coalition would free itself from pursuing the long neglected interests of the Indian community, it should make the critical decision.

I think that the MCA having exhausted all avenues to better the lot of the Chinese community might be seriously thinking of abandoning the BN basically controlled and manipulated by Umno.

Contrary to what was said by the Umno supreme council member Puad Zarkashi, MIC and the MCA might not dig their own graves by leaving the BN, but emerge unconstrained from the quagmire.

Yes, Umno, MCA and MIC should be proud of their historical ties but when these ties are threatening to send these two parties into political oblivion of no return, then the threshold of history and camaraderie has long past.

I always thought that Indians in the country always make the first political move in embracing the opposition forces or abandoning the outmoded political coalition.

In 2008, it was the Indian community that first abandoned the BN coalition to embrace the opposition to be followed by the Chinese.

Well, I think that if the MIC has the interest and well-being of the Indian community that it ostensibly seeks to represent, it should part ways with BN before MCA does.

If this happens, then the MIC need not ask the question: May I Come (MIC) and what more the MCA need not ask “May Come After”.

Well, leaving the BN might endow both the political parties with new political meaning a perhaps a new dawn in the future of Malaysian politics.

In the past, the MIC might not have put up a good fight to protect the rights of the community, however, its symbolic and representative credentials were viewed positively by the community. Regrettably, under the present challenging political circumstances, the MIC might even be robbed of its symbolic presence.

