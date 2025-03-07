Share

A comment by Professor James Chin on his Facebook page:

Let's observe whether PMX heeds the MIC's input. It's evident that UMNO disregards anything said by MIC or MCA. If no action follows, it suggests PMX views MCA and MIC as insignificant to UG and aligns with UMNO's perspective.

This is a critical matter, and we need the MCA president and the DAP SG to take a firm stand. Lets see if MaHua and Rocket will do the right thing. It has to come from the top MCA/DAP guy, not someone below.

MIC Deputy President and former minister M. Saravanan has criticized the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for suspending Era FM’s license, calling the move too harsh.

His stance, however, raises serious questions about his priorities and the party’s credibility in representing Indian concerns.

The suspension followed an incident where three Era FM hosts openly ridiculed Hindu religious practices, particularly the Kavadi ritual and the chant Vel Vel—a sacred invocation of Lord Muruga.

The act, widely condemned by Hindus and non-Muslims alike, was not only an insult to the faith but also a clear display of religious insensitivity.

Saravanan insists that only the three hosts should face consequences, but why should the others who laughed and cheered be spared?

Their complicity in the humiliation of a sacred ritual should not be overlooked. The MCMC’s decision, far from being excessive, is a measured response to what can be considered a hate crime.

Instead of standing firmly with the outraged Hindu community, Saravanan appears to be downplaying the incident.

His soft-pedaling raises suspicions—could it be to avoid upsetting UMNO ahead of the Air Kuning by-election in Perak? If so, it would not be surprising.

MIC has long lost its voice in representing Indians, leaving the community politically sidelined.

For decades, MIC has failed to challenge the racial and religious marginalization of Indians.

By its silence, it has allowed the system to become increasingly toxic, paving the way for right-wing forces to dominate the discourse. This latest episode is yet another reminder of MIC’s irrelevance.

The police reports filed against the hosts must result in firm legal action.

The Hindu community will not tolerate mere symbolic punishment. If Saravanan and MIC cannot stand up for the dignity of humiliated Hindus, they should at least remain silent rather than insult the intelligence of those they claim to represent.

The truth is clear: Indians have moved on from MIC. The party is a relic of the past, abandoned after its failure to stand with the community during the Hindraf movement. If it continues to ignore the struggles of Indians, it will be nothing more than a footnote in history—and a shameful one at that.

P. Ramasamy

Former professor of political economy at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and former deputy chief minister of Penang.

Subscribe Below: