The frequency and cost of foreign trips by Malaysian ministers have come under scrutiny.

Foreign Minister Mohammed Hasan led the pack with 39 trips, followed by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim with 19, and Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz with 18.

In total, there were 236 trips costing taxpayers RM44 million.

Federal Territories Minister Dr. Zaliha Mustafa disclosed that most trips were for meetings of international organizations, such as the United Nations.

While some praised the government for transparency, questions remain about whether these trips benefited Malaysia enough to justify the expenses.

Concerns center on Mohammed Hasan’s effectiveness, with critics arguing that his role appears more passive and duplicative of Anwar’s.

Anwar’s advocacy on the Palestinian issue, though high-profile, has not resulted in tangible diplomatic breakthroughs, such as involvement in the Gaza ceasefire.

His position on Israel also appears inconsistent with Hamas’ stance, despite his claimed proximity to the group.

Claims that the trips help attract foreign investment have also been questioned.

Zaliha has yet to provide concrete details on investments promised or secured.

Anwar’s past statements about private companies funding the trips also raise questions about potential conflicts of interest.

Ultimately, the public is left wondering if these costly trips genuinely elevate Malaysia’s standing or merely display ministerial extravagance at a time of national financial challenges.

P. Ramasamy

Former professor of political economy at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and former deputy chief minister of Penang.

