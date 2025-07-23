Share

Political analysts warning parties against joining the Perikatan Nasional (PN)-backed united opposition front appear to be off the mark. There is a fundamental misunderstanding in equating participation in the united front with formal membership in Bersatu, PAS, or the PN coalition.

It is misleading to suggest that political parties like MUDA or PSM should avoid the opposition front simply because it is perceived as an extension of PN. This view conflates two very different political realities. Joining a united opposition front that comprises various parties outside the ruling bloc is not the same as entering a formal coalition like PN.

Take Urimai as an example. While it supports Bersatu’s call for a united opposition, it has no intention of becoming part of the PN coalition. This distinction is critical. Supporting a broader political platform to challenge the government does not imply ideological alignment with all parties involved.

The panic from detractors, particularly those warning MUDA against joining the opposition front due to fears of losing middle-class or liberal support, is puzzling. Likewise, the claim that PSM is aligning with the PN coalition by supporting opposition unity is simply untrue.

Critics must resist the temptation to equate the united opposition front with a formal coalition. Doing so risks oversimplifying the political landscape and unfairly discrediting efforts to build a more inclusive opposition.

Labeling the opposition as right-wing or extremist may be fair game—but only if the same standards are applied to UMNO, whose racial and sectarian undertones have long been documented. The selective outrage reinforces the flawed assumption that parties within the government are inherently more responsible than those outside it.

While skepticism toward PN is understandable, the formation of a broad-based opposition front that includes independent parties like MUDA, PSM, and Urimai falls into a different conceptual category. Analysts and detractors alike would do well to acknowledge this complexity rather than indulge in lazy political shorthand.

