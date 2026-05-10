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The Vibes this morning just released figures that a total of 4,655 reports of children under the age of 18 missing were received from 2021 until January this year. From January until today, there were another 98 cases reported. The 13- to 15-year-old age category recorded the highest number, with 2,507 cases, while the under-six-year-old category recorded the lowest number, at 73 cases.

The Vibes further reported that the “Principal Assistant Director of the Sexual, Women, and Children Investigation Division (D11), Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department, Senior Assistant Commissioner Siti Kamsiah Hassan, stated that out of the 4,655 cases, 4,261 victims have been identified.

However, 20 victims were confirmed dead, while the status of 374 children is still unknown, whether they are missing or may be victims of crime.

Based on the analysis, six main factors have been identified as the cause of missing children, namely running away from home, being abducted by legal guardians, accidents, running away from school or shelters, becoming victims of crime and other factors.”

In another story from the Thai media, a Thai Monk has been accused of trafficking children to Malaysia for “fundraising schemes”. These ‘child monks’ were aged 5 to 15 years old.

The above stories just add evidence to the existence of an “Epstein Class” in Malaysia supplying children to the elites. An earlier report of me is below.