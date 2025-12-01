Share

Microreactors are small nuclear reactors that can operate as part of the electric grid, independently from the electric grid, or as part of a microgrid to generate up to 20 megawatts thermal energy that can be used to generate electricity and provide heat for industrial applications. Most of these small reactors are designed to be portable – many could be hauled by a semi-trailer. Microreactors are 100 to 1,000 times smaller than conventional nuclear reactors, while small modular reactors (SMRs) range from 20 to 300 megawatts.

Microreactors offer a combination of reliability and operational flexibility that no other small generating system can match. They are expected to operate for years without refueling. Renewed interest in these very small reactors is driven by a number of factors, including the need to generate power on a small scale in remote locations. The failure of wind and solar power generation to live up to expectations is opening the debate on other viable alternatives. MNRs can operate either off-grid or on grid.

MNR manufacturers can now ‘right size’ manufacture these units for use in factories, hospital, utilities, and even small remote towns. Technology advancements over the last few years have improved MNR safety. MNRs can produce between 1-20 megawatts of power, depending upon size and can last a few years before cores need any replacement. MNRs are a zero-carbon energy source that can replace fossil fuels across many sectors within any geo-economy.

NMRs originated in the United States Navy‘s nuclear submarine project, which was first proposed by Ross Gunn of United States Naval Research Laboratory in 1939. The concept was adapted by Admiral Hyman Rickover to start the American nuclear submarine program in the 1950s. The first US nuclear submarine to be constructed was the USS Nautilus, which was launched in 1955. It was installed with Westinghouse‘s S2W reactor - a pressurized water type reactor which gave out 10 megawatts output. Thus, MNRs are not a new technology. While modularizing them for commercial use is the current challenge.

USS Nautilus military technology spin-off

MNRs use nuclear fission to generate heat, which is then used to produce electricity through a steam turbine. The reactor core is surrounded by a thick shield to protect humans and the environment from radiation. The core also contains fuel rods made of uranium or other fissile materials. As the fuel undergoes fission, it releases energy in the form of heat, which is then transferred to a coolant that circulates through the reactor. The new generation of MNRs utilize helium, which absorbs the heat and transfers it to a heat exchanger. The heat exchanger then transfers the heat to a secondary coolant, which is used to generate steam and produce electricity.

In terms of costs, MNRs can compete with technologies of similar size and application, such as diesel generators in small networks and renewable energies. The greatest advantage is that MNRs can be manufactured in factories and transported to where they are needed. Many MNRs have been built to be portable.

There are now a number of companies producing prototype MNRs for industry use. These are expected to come on the market for civilian use over the next couple of years. There is an expectation that the first units will be commercially available by 2030. However, prices for SMRs are estimated to cost between USD 50-100 million for the larger size Small Nuclear Reactors. MNRs should be much cheaper. Several companies are working on home and factory units. China and Russia are very advanced in MNR development.

Its expected there will some breakthroughs in MNR technology and modular design over the next couple of years, which will totally change the debate on net-zero energy generation into the next decade.

