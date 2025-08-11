Share

However inappropriate the incident of the national flag being flown upside down—whether deliberate or accidental—the police are the rightful authority to take appropriate action.

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh should not take the law into his own hands by mobilising a crowd in front of a hardware shop in Kepala Batas to “teach” the owner how to display the flag correctly. The police have already investigated the matter and submitted their papers for action.

In this respect, Akmal should abandon his planned “mob” march. Talk of teaching the “Apek” a lesson in flying the Jalur Gemilang amounts to nothing more than mob intimidation. If this is how Umno Youth wants to pursue retributive justice, they must also be ready to face the larger unintended consequences that come with it.

Umno, one of the nation’s oldest political parties, once earned respect as the representative of the Malays. It was the party that opposed the Malayan Union and negotiated for political independence. While it may have lost much of its past glory, it remains the only party in the Madani government with a strong Malay support base. Without Umno or BN, the Madani administration could bid farewell to federal power.

Given the party’s national standing, it is puzzling that its leadership appears paralysed when it comes to reining in Akmal. Most of his political outbursts and threats are directed at non-Malays, particularly the Chinese, even over minor and unintentional incidents. This may be his way of proving himself a nationalist and Malay champion, but the reality is that many Malays have already abandoned Umno for the opposition.

Ironically, PAS leaders have shown more restraint and responsibility in handling matters such as the flag incident. Akmal could learn from them how to be a reasonable and mature politician. His background in medicine may not have equipped him for the demands of responsible public leadership.

The police have already made it clear that since they are investigating the flag incident, there is no need for “mob justice.” It would be wiser for Akmal to drop his populist theatrics and allow the authorities to do their job.

At the same the defanged DAP youth should stop the verbal war with Akmal. It serves no purpose to fuel the verbal exchange between the two youth wings especially when the police have taken control of the matter.

