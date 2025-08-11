Murray Hunter

Democracy is a form of Mob Rule. The tyranny of a majority is what Democracy is about. Some say it is the best form of goverment 'money can buy'. And it is, when one looks at the USA and Australia. Big business or big opinions rule the day in a democracy.

A flag is a matter of national pride and symbolises more than just, in Malaysia's case, a piece of rectangular cloth with a crescent, a star, red and white stripes etched on it. Its more than that. It is a symbol of Malays (mainly) redeeming their nation from the likes of this 'Apek' and the Ramasamys of this world who, favoured by the British colonialists, ran riot over the Malays, their rights to their country and their culture for nearly 300 years.

To add insult to injury the Apeks joined forces with another Apek called Chin Peng, armed to the teeth after independence in an attempt to Sinofy the Malay nation through the use of force. So much for Apek democracy.

"Mob Justice" in this case Ramasamy is the right to express one's views of an act which offends. The police are not arbiters where it concerns an act of provocation of this sort. Its not the first Time in recent memory that Chinese agitators claiming to be democracy supporters have defaced, disrespected and denegrated the flag (the National Symbol publicly especially via social media) arything. The flag stands for a lot of things. Denegratig it in the name of "freedoms" and the right to "free speech" is farcical. There is no absolute free speech. If there is then Akmal Salleh and his crew have a right of reply in as offensive a maner.

