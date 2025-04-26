Share

I welcome the recent remarks by Saifuddin Abdullah, Supreme Council Member of Bersatu, who advocated for governance rooted in moderation and guided by the Federal Constitution.

This is a timely and necessary proposition, especially considering Malaysia’s diverse demographic landscape comprising various ethnic and religious groups. Moderation is not a luxury—it is a necessity if the country is to move forward in unity.

It is encouraging to see Bersatu taking steps in the right direction by opening its doors to non-Malay members in recent years.

However, these efforts, though commendable, are still insufficient. True integration of non-Malay members cannot occur if they remain confined to the status of associate members. Equal rights and status must be granted to ensure meaningful participation and representation.

Instead of symbolic inclusion, a more dignified and effective approach might be to allow non-Malay political parties to function autonomously within the broader Bersatu framework. This could pave the way for more substantial collaboration and representation, in line with the spirit of moderation.

The articulation of moderation as a principle by a party often perceived as mono-ethnic is a positive development.

Saifuddin, with his experience as a former foreign minister, should be commended for this pragmatic perspective. His approach recognizes a political truth that cannot be ignored: no mono-ethnic party or coalition can hope to secure federal power by solely appealing to the ethnic, religious, and cultural sentiments of the majority community.

Any party serious about forming a federal government must acknowledge and embrace the importance of non-Malay communities. Equally important is the need to address the multicultural concerns of the people in Sabah and Sarawak. Ignoring their unique identities and aspirations would only serve to deepen regional divides and foster fissiparous tendencies.

While advocating moderation is a crucial first step, it must be followed by concrete actions at the grassroots level. If such calls remain mere rhetoric, then neither Bersatu nor Perikatan Nasional (PN) can realistically aspire to claim federal leadership.

It would be politically unwise—and indeed, self-destructive—for any party to ignore the reality that non-Malays make up approximately 40 percent of Malaysia’s population. As the old adage goes: ignore reality at your own peril.

P. Ramasamy

Chairman, Urimai

April 25, 2025

Subscribe Below: