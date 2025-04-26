Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Denzel Koh's avatar
Denzel Koh
8m

Peer pressure is often a great equaliser insofar as social, political and religious groupings are concerned. Minority parties tend to be well behaved and conforming to humanity standards but once they become dominant and the majority, power starts to corrupt. A minority Bersatu will act most decently today but may morphed into a Taliban should they gain (God forbid) governing status. Same goes with all segments of society in all parts in this world with no exceptions. The current worldwide chaos under Trump in US is most evident of how power corrupts as conventional rule of laws is tossed aside

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Hunter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture