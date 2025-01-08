Share

Documents made public indicate that the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) do not have accreditation of the certificates they issue as twin-awards to graduates in over 20 Malaysian universities. These certificates issued under the authority of CMI are not legally recognised in Malaysia.

CMI had previously purported these certificates were accredited with Malaysian authorities and the Ministry of Higher Education. This has been found to be totally untrue.

The CMI certificates are widely available in packages, bundled with degrees awarded by Malaysian public and private universities including Asia e-University, Asia Metropolitan University (AMU), Asia Pacific University (APU), HELP University, Heriot Watt University Malaysia, International University of Malaya-Wales, IPK College, Kolej Universiti Poly-Tech MARA (KUPTM), Malaysia University of Science and Technology (MUST), Perdana University, Putra Business School, Saito University College, SIDMA College Sabah and Sarawak, Sunway University Business School, Taylor’s University, UNIRAZAK University, Universiti Malaysia Kelantan, Universiti Technology Mara (UiTM), Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN), Universiti Utara Malaysia, and Yes International College.

Some of these universities have advertised these certificates as “dual accredited programs”. This is despite the CMI certificates having no accreditation in Malaysia. The certificates from CMI claim to be accredited to the same level of the degree issued by the university. These claims are fraudulent.

For seven years CMI has been selling unaccredited certificates in Malaysia. This has racked in millions of Ringgit for the local representative company CMI Leadership & Management Sdn Bhd.

It would appear that CMI has been relying on the brand names of the local universities they have signed up to give their certificates credibility in Malaysia and to sell them on a commercial basis. Certainly that’s what their social media suggests.

CMI management have also used social media to suggest they are accredited by showing meetings with both the Malaysian Qualifications agency (MQA), and the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE).

According to FMT, CMI launched legal action against whistleblowers (as a result of the above article) claiming they had been met with queries from their Malaysian partners and had lost RM 9 million in revenue, due to the claims of no accreditation from the MQA. In their statement, CMI put themselves above the MQA.

This greatly contrasts to the letter from the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) in September 2024, advising CMI to go to the MQA to seek accreditation.

The CMI posting on Linkedin didn’t correctly describe the purpose of their visit to the MQA a month ago.

As of today, CMI is selling unaccredited certificates through 21 Malaysian Universities and 7 training companies, including the Malaysian Institute of Management (MIM). Currently around 5,000 students are affected with this non-accreditation issue.

The CMI scandal comes at a time when other charities in Britian are under question for unscrupulous activities, such as the “cash for honours” scam alleged by a whistleblower. Like the Kings Foundation, the CMI scandal involved millions of Ringgit.

As the CMI Linkedin site says “Management takes responsibility”. Instead of trying to kill the messengers, the managers involved must now take full legal and statutory responsibility to the charity they represent.

