To reiterate, these series of articles provide irrefutable proofs that the Quran has absolutely nothing to do with the religion of Islam. Here is a quick reminder for Muslims – look at ALL the practises and rituals in your religion and try to find any of them in the Quran. You will not find a single one of your religious rituals and practises detailed or even mentioned in the Quran. Here is a quick list: the five times daily prayer, saying Allahu Akbar, the shahada, the pilgrimage rituals to Mecca, zakat charity, fasting, saying Assalamu Alaykum, ALL the sharia laws, hijab headcover and everything else you practise in Islam are not found in the Quran.

The mullah’s answer to this will be that this is the reason why they need the hadith. The mullahs say the hadith explain the Quran. This is not true either. We have already seen from the earlier series that the hadith are all fake. No one knows who even wrote the hadith. The collection of hadith by Bukhari (Sahih Bukhari) was not written by the hands of Bukhari at all. It is unclear who exactly wrote the Bukhari hadith. It was certainly not Bukhari.

Then the five times daily prayers are not found in the Quran or in the hadith. We have seen in the earlier series that prayer is plagiarised from the Jews and Christians. Please click on this link: https://youtube.com/shorts/StKXYyaemVs?si=Da_CEl-iJQ30KTTw. So the hadith does not and cannot explain any verses in the Quran about prayer because there are no verses in the Quran that talk about the details of prayer. The hadith cannot blindly link any practise, belief or subject to the Quran when that subject is not mentioned in the Quran at all.

Likewise, the hadith about the sharia punishment of stoning the adulterers to death cannot be linked to the Quran at all because in the Quran there is absolutely no such punishment of stoning anyone to death. To say that the hadith “explains” the Quran is therefore false. The hadith also fails the Correlations Test. In 1,400 years of Islamic history the mullahs cannot show a single verse in the Quran that cannot be understood without its corresponding hadith. There are absolutely none.

So this brings the Muslims back to the question – if your entire religion is found outside the Quran (in the hadith, copied from the Jews etc) then what is the purpose of the Quran? The Quran has absolutely no use in the religion of Islam.

In this chapter we will see several common mullah beliefs which not only divide Muslims from the rest of the world but they also cause sectarian conflicts among Muslims themselves. And these mullah beliefs are again plagiarised from the Bible.

1. PREJUDICE AGAINST MENSTRUATING WOMEN: In the mullahs reckoning women occupy a second-class position in society. These teachings are not found in the Quran. They are not part of the prophet’s teachings.

The mullahs say the women are “spiritually” unclean when they are menstruating. A menstruating woman cannot pray, go to the mosque, touch the Quran, fast or perform the haj. And a woman who gives birth is considered spiritually unclean for 40 days with more restrictions imposed on her. These ideas are not found in the Quran. They are plagiarized from the Bible.

[Lev 12:2] "Say to the people of Israel, If a woman conceives, and bears a male child, then she shall be unclean seven days; as at the time of her menstruation, she shall be unclean.

[Lev 12:4] Then she shall continue for thirty-three days in the blood of her purifying; she shall not touch any hallowed thing, nor come into the sanctuary, until the days of her purifying are completed.

7 + 33 = 40 days of uncleanness, exactly the same 40 day period of uncleanness prescribed by the mullah for post-natal mothers.

[Lev 12:5] But if she bears a female child, then she shall be unclean two weeks, as in her menstruation; and she shall continue in the blood of her purifying for sixty-six days.

14 + 66 = 80 days of uncleanness if the child is a female. The discrimination against girls starts early. The Quran does address the issue of the women’s menses.

2:222 They question thee concerning menstruation. Say: It is an illness, so let women alone at such times and go not in unto them till they are cleansed. And when they have purified themselves, then go in unto them as Allah hath enjoined upon you. Truly Allah loveth those who turn unto Him, and loveth those who have a care for cleanness.

The teaching here is that during menstruation men should not approach women for sex (“and go not in unto them till they are cleansed”) because they are unclean. After they are clean, men can resume their relations with women (And when they have purified themselves, then go in unto them as Allah hath enjoined upon you).

It does not take a rocket scientist to figure this out. There is a multibillion-dollar female hygiene products market. But having their periods does not prevent women from driving cars, teaching at school, breaking the Olympic record, sailing around the world or cooking for their husbands. The mullahs have plagiarized and imposed Biblical prejudices against the Muslim women.

2. SALAMUN ALAIKUM VERSUS THE JEWISH ASHALOM ALEICHEM:

Even something as simple as their greeting is different from what is taught in the Quran. The mullahs say ‘Assalamu Alaykum’. The reply is ‘Wa-alaykum Salam’.

THIS GREETING AND ITS REPLY ARE NOT FOUND IN THE QURAN.

The Quran says ‘Salaamun Alaykum’ - a slight yet significant difference.

6:54 When those who believe in our revelations (AYAAT) come to you, you shall say, "SALAMUN ALAYKUM” (Peace be upon you). Your Lord has decreed that mercy is His attribute.”

Arabic transliteration : Waitha jaa’aka allazeena yu’minoona bi-ayaatina faqul SALAAMUN ALAYKUM kataba rabbukum ala-nafsihi al rahmata.

It is also to be noted that this is not a greeting but rather a salutation. In this case (6:54) it is an acknowledgement and appreciation that someone has believed in the verses (ayaat) of the Quran. A person who believes the verses of the Quran is acknowledged as having attained peace.

The mullahs’ ASSALAAMU ALAYKUM greeting has been plagiarised from the Jews. The following is from the Wikipedia:

Shalom aleichem (שָׁלוֹם עֲלֵיכֶם; "well-being be upon you" or "may you be well”) this expression is used to greet others and is a Hebrew equivalent of "hello". The appropriate response to such a greeting is "upon you be well-being" ( עֲלֵיכֶם שָׁלוֹם, aleichem shalom).

The mullahs have copied both the Jewish Shalom Aleichem and its response Aleichem Shalom.

The point is proven yet again - that even in the simplest matter of their greetings the mullahs have plagiarized the Jewish teachings.

The mullahs greet each other with a Jewish greeting not found in the Quran.

58:8 Have you noted those who were enjoined from conspiring secretly, then insist on conspiring? They conspire to commit sin, transgression, and disobedience of the messenger. WHEN THEY COME TO YOU THEY GREET YOU WITH A GREETING OTHER THAN THAT DECREED BY ALLAH. They say inside themselves, "Allah will not punish us for our utterances." Their only requital is Gehenna what a miserable destiny.

This is exactly what the mullahs say and do. The mullahs even plagiarized the Jewish shalom-aleichem. Surely then they can corrupt other significant matters as well. As we are seeing here, they have done this in abundance. The mullahs have completely corrupted Islam.

NOT ONE of the religious practices taught by the mullahs can be found detailed inside the Quran.

3. THE COVENANT OF CIRCUMCISION: The Covenant of Circumcision is just one more mullah belief plagiarised from the Bible. The mullahs say the prophet taught them to circumcise their children. The situation is so bad that the Sunnis even circumcise their female children (Female Genital Mutilation or FGM). The mutilation of female genitalia is a serious problem in Africa and the Middle East. The truth is the Quran never asked the mullahs to circumcise anyone. On the contrary the Quran says that Allah perfected the human shape:

40:64 "Allah it is Who appointed for you the earth for a dwelling-place and the sky for a canopy, AND FASHIONED YOU AND PERFECTED YOUR SHAPES, and hath provided you with good things. Such is Allah, your Lord. Then blessed be Allah, the Lord of the Worlds"

The human form has been made perfect - including the foreskin on the male and the genitalia of the female. There is no need for any smart mullah to improve on Allah's creation - even as an option or an exercise of free will. Anyone has the option and free will to cut off their foreskin, pierce their ears, nose, lips, nipples or mutilate any other part of their body - but that is not part of Allah's commandments. The mullah belief in circumcision comes from the Bible.

The Covenant of Circumcision.

[Gen 17:14.13] Any uncircumcised male who is not circumcised in the flesh of his foreskin shall be cut off from his people; he has broken my covenant."

This is the Jewish covenant of circumcision. Also the following:

[Gen 17:24] Abraham was ninety-nine years old when he was circumcised in the flesh of his foreskin.

This non-Quranic story is also repeated in the Bukhari hadith. The mullahs say that Abraham circumcised himself with an adze, a small axe.

Bukhari Volume 4, Book 55, Number 575: Narrated Abu Huraira: Allah's Apostle said, "Abraham did his circumcision with an adze at the age of eighty”.

Here is the rest of the biblical story about circumcision:

[Gen 17:25.18] And Ishmael his son was thirteen years old when he was circumcised in the flesh of his foreskin.

So once again we see that the mullahs uphold the old biblical beliefs which almost all modern Christendom has abandoned.

4. PROHIBITION OF GRAVEN IMAGES: The mullahs say Muslims should not paint, take photographs, carve or make statues of animals and humans as these can lead to idol worship.

Of course with the advent of the modern media the mullahs too have learnt the value of publicity. The mullahs in Saudi Arabia have come up with a simple solution to get around the problem of their ‘graven images’ recorded on photographs. They say that a photograph is just like a reflection in the mirror. It is just that in a photograph the image remains permanently. This is the infamous Mullah Shuffle - they find loopholes to get around their own fabricated laws.

You will not find such beliefs in the Quran. But the Bible calls it the worship of ‘graven images’. It is found in the following Bible verses:

[Deut 4:14] And the LORD commanded me at that time to teach you statutes and ordinances, that you might do them in the land which you are going over to possess.

[Deut 4:15 - 18] "Therefore take good heed to yourselves… beware lest you act corruptly by making a graven image for yourselves, in the form of any figure, the likeness of male or female, the likeness of any beast that is on the earth, the likeness of any winged bird that flies in the air, the likeness of anything that creeps on the ground, the likeness of any fish that is in the water under the earth.

Modern day Christians do not follow the Bible’s prohibitions about ‘Graven Images’ anymore. Hence catholic churches are full of statues, cherubs and angels. It is the mullahs who have taken these biblical teachings to greater heights. ‘Islamic’ art has been reduced to nothing more than calligraphy and geometric patterns because of the mullahs biblical prohibitions.

The Quran does not forbid statues, carvings or paintings. In the Quran the Prophet Solomon was engaged in the making of statues.

34:12 - 13 “..and certain of the jinn worked before him (Solomon) by permission of his Lord. . .. They made for him what he willed: buildings and STATUES, basins like wells and boilers built into the ground. .”

“Buildings and STATUES, basins like wells and boilers built into the ground”. So the Quran does not prohibit statues, art forms or paintings that have human and animal forms in them. The Prophet Solomon had STATUES made for him.

In Afghanistan the fanatic Taliban blew up the ancient Buddha statues in a place called Bamiyan which had been declared a World Heritage site. The Taliban were upholding the same biblical prohibitions on graven images.

5. BEARDS: The mullahs are fond of growing beards. They also shave off their moustache. Here are some hadith from Bukhari:

Bukhari Book 002, Number 0501: Abu Huraira reported: The Messenger of Allah (may peace be upon him) said: Trim closely the moustache, and grow beard, and thus act against the fire-worshippers.

Bukhari Book 002, Number 0502: 'A'isha reported: The Messenger of Allah (may peace be upon him) said: Ten are the acts according to fitra: clipping the moustache, letting the beard grow, using the tooth - stick, snuffing water in the nose, cutting the nails, washing the finger joints, plucking the hair under the armpits, shaving the pubes and cleaning one's private parts with water. The narrator said: I have forgotten the tenth, but it may have been rinsing the mouth.

Good hygiene is welcome but growing beards, clipping the moustache, shaving the pubes, snuffing water in the nose etc are not religious commands from Allah. The mullahs have plagiarized these ‘religious prescriptions’ from the Bible.

Book of Numbers 8:5-7: "5 Then the LORD said to Moses, 6 ‘Now set the Levites apart from the rest of the people of Israel and make them ceremonially clean. 7 Do this by sprinkling them with the water of purification. And have them shave their entire body and wash their clothing. Then they will be ceremonially clean. . ..’"

So is the idea of growing beards:

[Lev 19:27] You shall not round off the hair on your temples or mar the edges of your beard.

[Lev 21:5.16] They shall not make tonsures upon their heads, nor shave off the edges of their beards, nor make any cuttings in their flesh.

To the modern Christians these are not issues at all. Christians do not follow the Bible to the letter. But the mullahs wear their beards and clip their moustaches just like the Bible tells them.

6. SAYING ‘AMEN’: The mullahs say Amen at the end of the Surah Fatiha, the first chapter of the Quran which they recite 17 times throughout their five daily prayers. The fact is there is no Amen in Surah Fatiha or anywhere else in the Quran. The mullahs have plagiarised the Amen from the Bible.

Bible, Book of Deuteronomy 27: 15 - 26

15 "Cursed is the man who carves an image or casts an idol-a thing detestable to the LORD, the work of the craftsman's hands-and sets it up in secret. “Then all the people shall say, "Amen!"

16 "Cursed is the man who dishonours his father or his mother. “Then all the people shall say, "Amen!"

17 "Cursed is the man who moves his neighbour’s boundary stone. “Then all the people shall say, "Amen!"

18 "Cursed is the man who leads the blind astray on the road. “Then all the people shall say, "Amen!"

19 "Cursed is the man who withholds justice from the alien, the fatherless or the widow." Then all the people shall say, "Amen!"

20 "Cursed is the man who sleeps with his father's wife, for he dishonours his father’s bed." Then all the people shall say, "Amen!"

21 "Cursed is the man who has sexual relations with any animal." Then all the people shall say, "Amen!"

22 "Cursed is the man who sleeps with his sister, the daughter of his father or the daughter of his mother." Then all the people shall say, "Amen!"

23 "Cursed is the man who sleeps with his mother-in-law. “Then all the people shall say, "Amen!"

24 "Cursed is the man who kills his neighbour secretly. “Then all the people shall say, "Amen!"

25 "Cursed is the man who accepts a bribe to kill an innocent person. “Then all the people shall say, "Amen!"

26 "Cursed is the man who does not uphold the words of this law by carrying them out. “Then all the people shall say, "Amen!"

In these Bible passages the Amen is a curse that is cast against people. Most obviously the mullahs have plagiarised the Amen from the Bible.

7. HANGING UP HOLY WRITING: The mullahs also encourage hanging up holy Arabic writing on the wall. They hang up the Arabic ‘holy’ words Allah, Muhammad, Ali and verses from the Quran on the walls of houses, in the mosques, inside their cars, at the entrance to their homes and everywhere. They also write Arabic writing on pieces of paper, put it inside amulets and hang it around their necks, tie it to their waist, tie it to their wrists, carry it in their wallets and so on. When religious fanatics run wild in the streets, they tie Arabic writing around their foreheads. We have seen all this on TV. They think this will bring them blessings, avoid bad luck, chase away evil and other such things.

The major heresy which the mullahs teach is hanging the name of “Muhammad” (or Ali) beside the name of Allah in the mosques, in their houses and offices. All these ideas are plagiarized from the Bible.

[Deut 6: 6] And these words which I command you this day shall be upon your heart; and you shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, and when you walk, and when you lie down, and when you rise. And you shall TIE THEM as a sign upon your hand, and they shall be as frontlets between your eyes (TIE on your forehead).

[Deut 6: 9] And you shall WRITE THEM on the doorposts of your house and on your gates.

Accordingly, the Bible says the purpose of putting holy writing on the wall is to attract blessings:

[Deut 11:20 -21 ] And you shall WRITE THEM UPON the doorposts of your houses and upon your gates, that your days and the days of your children may be multiplied in the land which the LORD swore to your fathers to give them, as long as the heavens are above the earth.

This is exactly what the mullahs say - hanging up Arabic writing on the wall will multiply blessings, good luck, good fortune and angel visitations.

8. MULLAH WIFE BEATING:

Wife beating is as old as religion. The Jews however made wife beating a command from God.

Wife beating in Jewish Tradition - Rabbi Maimonides (1135–1204) recommends in his Code, the Mishneh Torah, that beating a bad wife is an acceptable form of discipline: “A wife who refuses to perform any kind of work that she is obligated to do, may be compelled to perform it, even by scourging her with a rod” (Isshut 21:10).

Not to be left out, the mullahs also say that it is permissible for men to beat their wives. This is their famous misquoting of Sura 4:34 in the Quran:

“Men are in charge of women, because Allah hath made the one of them to excel the other, and because they spend of their property (for the support of women). So good women are the obedient, guarding in secret that which Allah hath guarded. As for those from whom ye fear rebellion, admonish them and banish them to beds apart, and scourge (beat) them. Then if they obey you, seek not a way against them. Lo! Allah is ever High, Exalted, Great” – translation by Muhammad Marmaduke Pickthall.

“banish them to beds apart, and scourge (beat) them” (Arabic transliteration: wa-idriboo-hunna).

Idriboo is derived from the word darab which in the Quran also means to travel, to cover over, to draw over or to strike. Here are some examples :

3:156 are travelling through the Earth (daraboo fil ardi)

24:31 ‘draw their veils over their bosoms (yadribna bi khumuuri hinna alaa juyoobi hinna)

7:160 Moses was told “Strike (idrib) the rock with your staff”

The second mistake the interpreters have made is to divide this long verse into parts – as in the translation by Muhammad Marmaduke Pickthall above - thus confusing its meaning. Let us relook Sura 4:34 above without dividing it into many parts and also inserting the correct meaning of darab:

4:34 ٱلرِّجَالُ قَوَّٰمُونَ عَلَى ٱلنِّسَآءِ بِمَا فَضَّلَ ٱللَّهُ بَعْضَهُمْ عَلَىٰ بَعْضٍۢ وَبِمَآ أَنفَقُوا۟ مِنْ أَمْوَٰلِهِمْ ۚ فَٱلصَّـٰلِحَـٰتُ قَـٰنِتَـٰتٌ حَـٰفِظَـٰتٌۭ لِّلْغَيْبِ بِمَا حَفِظَ ٱللَّهُ ۚ وَٱلَّـٰتِى تَخَافُونَ نُشُوزَهُنَّ فَعِظُوهُنَّ وَٱهْجُرُوهُنَّ فِى ٱلْمَضَاجِعِ وَٱضْرِبُوهُنَّ ۖ فَإِنْ أَطَعْنَكُمْ فَلَا تَبْغُوا۟ عَلَيْهِنَّ سَبِيلًا ۗ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ كَانَ عَلِيًّۭا كَبِيرًۭا ٣٤

4:34 “Men are in charge of women, because Allah hath made some of them stronger than the other, and because they spend of their property, therefore good women are the obedient, guarding in secret that which Allah hath guarded and as for those from whom ye fear rebellion, admonish them and banish them to beds apart but journey / cohabit (daraboo) with them when they obey you and seek not a way against them, surely Allah is ever High, Exalted, Great”.

The way to handle rebellious women is to admonish them and then to separate from their beds. But if they return to obedience, then cohabit with them (wa-idriboo-hunna) and do not hold anything against them anymore. THERE IS NO WIFE BEATING IN THE QURAN.

These are more examples of Biblical and other non-Quranic beliefs which have been plagiarised by the mullahs. These are not part of Islam. There are no such things in the Quran. These are Jewish teachings copied from the Bible. The prophet taught the Muslims to never follow the Jews:

2:120 وَلَن تَرْضَىٰ عَنكَ ٱلْيَهُودُ وَلَا ٱلنَّصَـٰرَىٰ حَتَّىٰ تَتَّبِعَ مِلَّتَهُمْ ۗ قُلْ إِنَّ هُدَى ٱللَّهِ هُوَ ٱلْهُدَىٰ ۗ وَلَئِنِ ٱتَّبَعْتَ أَهْوَآءَهُم بَعْدَ ٱلَّذِى جَآءَكَ مِنَ ٱلْعِلْمِ ۙ مَا لَكَ مِنَ ٱللَّهِ مِن وَلِىٍّۢ وَلَا نَصِيرٍ ١٢٠

2:120 And never will the Jews or the Christians be happy until you follow their religion. Say, "Indeed, the guidance of Allah is the [only] guidance." If you were to follow their desires after what has come to you of knowledge, you would have no protector or helper against Allah.

The Muslims are running around confused and unable to be a part of civilized, modern society because they uphold strange and corrupted mullah beliefs from the Jewish Bible and other sources. They do not obey the Quran. And they do not know it.

Aaron Moses.

