Comment: Trump is using an ‘ambit claim’ strategy common in business and industrial relations negotiation to perfection in diplomacy and foreign relations.

Some 57.3% of Greenland’s population supports US President-elect Donald Trump’s proposal to make the island an American territory, a new survey has suggested.

The number of those rejecting Trump’s proposal stands at 37.4%, with 5.3% undecided, US research firm Patriot Polling said on Monday.

“Our survey finds that a substantial majority of Greenlandic residents support joining the US,” the pollster’s statement read.

According to Patriot Polling, the survey involved 416 respondents in Greenland, and was conducted between January 6 and 11, while Donald Trump Jr., the president-elect’s son, was visiting the Danish autonomous territory. The little-known company had never previously conducted a poll outside the US.

Trump, who had offered to buy Greenland from Copenhagen during his first term in office, has returned to the issue in recent weeks. At a press conference last Tuesday, he refused to rule out using force to bring the world’s largest island under Washington’s control, saying: “It might be that you will have to do something… We need Greenland for national security purposes.”

Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede stressed on Friday that the island “...is for the Greenlandic people. We do not want to be Danish, we do not want to be American.”

The islanders’ desire is to be an independent nation, the prime minister said, promising that a vote on the issue “will come soon.”

However, Egede stressed that he was “ready to talk” to Trump, and expressed eagerness to keep cooperating with the US in the future.

In 2008, Greenland held a non-binding referendum on increased autonomy from Denmark, resulting in 75% voter approval and a 72% turnout. This led to the 2009 Self-Government Act, granting the island greater control over its internal affairs.

Spanning an area of 2.2 million sq km (about six times the size of Germany), Greenland is home to fewer than 57,000 people, and is 80% covered with ice. The island is rich in gold, silver, copper and uranium deposits, and is believed to have vast oil reserves in its territorial waters.

The Patriot Poll report can be accessed here.

