Comment: Maybe we need to ponder for a moment. Azmin Ali was the spirit of ‘reformasi’ when he was in PKR. Now Azmin is a senior person in Bersatu. Maybe the ‘reformasi’ the Rakyat people are hoping for may come from another corner in Malaysian politics. Just something to think about.

I welcome the recent statement by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, chairman of Perikatan Nasional (PN), distancing himself from his earlier stance of being “Malay first, Malaysian second.” Speaking at the Indian Unity Festival at the Midlands Convention Centre in Shah Alam, he acknowledged that such a position is now a thing of the past.

Muhyiddin explained that PN is a coalition that must represent all races in Malaysia. Thus, a national posture that reflects the country’s multiracial and multireligious composition is crucial. His remarks signal a significant and necessary shift in political narrative, one that could help reshape PN’s image as an inclusive alternative to the current ruling coalition.

In the past, Muhyiddin came under criticism from DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang, who argued that his “Malay first” stance contradicted the 1Malaysia concept once promoted by the government. His latest pivot, therefore, is not only timely but vital, especially if PN and its component party Bersatu wish to broaden their appeal beyond the Malay electorate.

Recent discussions within Bersatu point to an increasing awareness that the party must adopt a more inclusive approach. Currently, non-Malay component parties within PN—such as Gerakan and MIPP—lack sufficient influence among Chinese and Indian voters. Without a strong multiracial posture from PN’s top leadership, the coalition will continue to struggle to attract non-Malay support, even amid growing disillusionment with the PH-led coalition.

The reality is this: PN cannot hope to attain federal power without the backing of all major ethnic groups. A purely ethnic or racial strategy is no longer viable. While PH’s multi-ethnic credentials are increasingly questioned—with DAP leaning more towards the Chinese community and PKR towards the Malays—the Indian community remains politically stranded, caught in the middle without a strong alternative.

The Indian Unity Festival, organised by MIPP—a breakaway faction from MIC—was a reflection of the political vacuum facing the Indian community. While MIPP leaders may be well-meaning and sincere, the party still grapples with perceptions that it is merely MIC 2.0—subordinate to Malay-dominated leadership, this time under Bersatu and PAS.

For MIPP to succeed, it must break away from the historical pattern of subordination. Indians in Malaysia are not looking for another token representative within a Malay-led coalition. They want a party that can assert their rights and dignity without compromise.

Gerakan’s presence in PN is commendable, but its ability to influence the Chinese community remains minimal, largely due to its years of political subservience under UMNO within the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition. Unless this hegemonic model is rejected and replaced with genuine partnership, PN risks repeating the very political dynamics it claims to oppose.

I welcome Muhyiddin’s inclusive overtures and urge him and PN to avoid the pitfalls of past Malay-non-Malay political collaborations. The mistakes of the BN era—where non-Malay parties were politically emasculated—must not be repeated.

Malaysia urgently needs a viable, progressive, and inclusive opposition. The authoritarian tendencies of the PH-led coalition can only be challenged by a truly representative alternative. PN has a chance to rise to this occasion—but only if it embraces genuine multiracialism, not just in rhetoric, but in structure and spirit.

