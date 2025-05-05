Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gopl Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopl Raj Kumar
8hEdited

The Indians are the political vacuum they seek to avoid which runs deeply within.

"For MIPP to succeed, it must break away from the historical pattern of subordination. Indians in Malaysia are not looking for another token representative within a Malay-led coalition. They want a party that can assert their rights and dignity without compromise."

Apart from their high pitched sanctimonious and pious rhetoric the Tamil alternative leaders offer nothing new really other than to blame the Malays for their short commings.

From the Malayan Indian Association which was a Tamil led assault on a Indian inclusive party to a Tamil dominated MIC with a corrupt rent seeking VT Sambantha, a totalitarian warlord at the helm of the MIC for decades to a philandering bribe taking Manickavsagham another Tamil. Manicka caused his wife to commit suicide from the ignominy of his having taken on a Chinese mistress. Then there is tVijayndran the "film maker" and one time deputy speaker of parliament.

The Indians (read Tamils) are a sad history of self inflicted wounds inflicted by a succession of alternative leaders like Waythamurthi, a runaway rogue, his brother Uday and more recently of course Mr. P. Ramasamy.

None of them offer their communities and themselves individually anything new other than a slew of complaints and accusations levelled at others but themselves. If Ramasamy and gang had an iota of dignity and self confidence, they will lay out their plans to the Indian communities in an attempt at drawig out the best amongst them and encourge them to do things for themselves.

Surely they understand that there are many things in life we do instinctively without others holding our hands in the process. Instinctively we we all wipe our behinds after ablution except for the Tamils it seems. From Ramasamy's diatribe on the issue of government and Malays being their obstacle to getting a better deal in life one would expect they don't even wipe their collective behinds.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Hunter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture