Share

May I send greetings to my loyal supporters and welcome many new subscribers to my Substack.

It’s been just over a week since my arrest at Suvarnabhumi Airport and it has taken me this long to get behind a keyboard again. After spending 30 hours in a Bangkok police lockup and being granted bail for a hearing in the Bangkok Southern Criminal Court on November 17, I am under restrictions about what I can write about.

I have been told not to write about the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), corruption, and Malaysian politics. This is a SLAPP action, which is taking away me ability to write about lots of things. The Malaysian budget will be delivered this week, the ASEAN Summit on at the end of the month, and the Sabah election coming up in perhaps November.

I will endeavor to cover these events.

For those who want to know more about what happened, my interview with Julian Morrow on ABC Australia Sunday Extra can be accessed here:

https://www.abc.net.au/listen/programs/sundayextra/murray-hunter-arrest-thailand-malaysia/105849354

My interview with Luke Hunt at The Diplomat beginning up issues of Transnational Repression (TNR) can be accessed here:

https://thediplomat.com/2025/10/thailand-arrests-australian-journalist-over-malaysian-defamation-charge/

A very good article in the Thai Examiner covering the major issues can be accessed here:

https://www.thaiexaminer.com/thai-news-foreigners/2025/10/05/australian-arrested-at-suvarnabhumi-airport-and-held-overnight-over-defamation-complaint-from-malaysia/

Mariam Mokhtar’s latest editorial sums it all up.

I have been treated as a criminal even though I have been reporting corruption, abuse of power and repression by the government on the people by its institutions. Unfortunately, today persecution faces anybody who dares criticize injustice, even across borders. Persecution can also cast a draconian net over any tourist posting a poor review in a coffee shop, restaurant, or hotel. This region is now not safe now for any unsuspecting tourists, digital nomads, financial and corporate analysts, and journalists.

This is very much a test case to see how far countries can practice Transnational Repression without any repudiation.

I need your support now.

I am now facing a court case in Thailand ruling over something occurring in Malaysia. This is going to be a complex and expensive case where I need the help of a legal team. Issues of cross-border defamation and jurisdiction are being tested. If this action against me is successful, then the flood-gates could open. This case is so important to freedom, and the freedom to report on whats happening in a particular country.

When I get back up, I intend to continue with situational reporting – economics, social issues, the current politics, and helping those in trouble with the system.

There are very few people who can do that about Malaysia now. Most have either left us, or been silenced. As you know, my Substack has been blocked in Malaysia for at least two years continuously now. I believe even the pathway through Stripe have been blocked to the extent that so many of you have not been able to become a paid subscriber.

If you value freedom of the press in Malaysia, please support me. You can do that through the Substack app by becoming a paid subscriber (blocked inside Malaysia). I have put some alternatives below if becoming a paid subscriber is not possible.

Wise:

https://wise.com/pay/me/murrayvictorh

Buy me a coffee:

Just click here or goto https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter

PayPal:

@MurrayHunter733

Now, there aren’t many left who can take my place.

When I am able to get back online, I sincerely look forward to serving you longer. I will return to more in-depth analysis rather than quick bites that I have been writing over the last year.

I thank you for reading my Substack over the last five years.

Subscribe Below: