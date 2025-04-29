Share

The co-author of our new book Dr Jason Ng and owner of the publisher Gerakbudaya, Pak Chong were detained by Special Branch at the Thai-Malaysia border near Betong. All the passengers in the car (about 5) were kept in rooms for over an hour, while the car was searched and they were questioned.

The group was returning to Kuala Lumpur after a function and remembrance ceremony at Piyramit in Betong this morning.

The Special Branch officers confiscated about 20 copies of “Narratives from Piyramit”, which recorded some of the personal like stories of the cadres.

I was with them at the ceremonies earlier this morning before they returned to Kuala Lumpur. It appears the group was targeted by the Special Brand for harassment and intimidation, which is not uncommon at Betong for those with connection to Piyramit.

Narratives from Piyramit is not a banned book in Malaysia. Yet the authorities took it upon themselves to confiscate the books.

I will keep all updated as more information comes through.

