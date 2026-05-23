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The Senate Sub-Committee on Human Rights, Rights and Freedoms organized a seminar to go through the new Anti-SLAPP legislature proposals and examine a number of ongoing and recently completed SLAPP cases. One of them was the MCMC’s Malaysia action against the writer last year.

Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) are lawsuits with a primary purpose is to suppress or obstruct criticism on matters of public interest, or to impede activities that are unfavorable to the plaintiff. Such lawsuits frequently create a “chilling effect” on freedom of expression, freedom of information, freedom of association, freedom of political participation, and other fundamental rights and freedoms. The rise of SLAPPs has become a globally alarming phenomenon.

In Thailand, this problem has intensified significantly, prompting efforts to reform existing laws, including the drafting of specific legislation to address and end this abuse.

In the morning session Khun Walnapasr Jenrumjit from the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) explained my case to the seminar. He said that the case was a SLAPP as the objective of the complainant and alleged victim was to prevent the writer from ever mentioning the chairman of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and his family in the future. The 7-lawyer team for the MCMC wrote up an agreement where any mention of the MCMC chairman and his family would lead to a Baht 8.0 million or RM 1.0 million fine. The court disallowed such terms because respondents can’t be restricted by court in the future.

I was able to take the floor and discuss my case. I first mentioned that the action taken against me by the MCMC in both Malaysia and Thailand was an attempt to silence me, and incriminate me to the Malaysian public as was done through the local mass media.

The arrest and imprisonment of the writer in a Bangkok police lockup after being taken off a flight to Hong Kong at Suvarnabhumi Airport last September had a lot of procedural aspects that remain unexplained by the authorities. In addition, the police have not given any explanation as to why the writer was deprived of sleep during the night he was incarcerated. The writer was woken up every hour and forced to parade around the cell.

I concluded that justice was not given to me as numerous police, prosecutor and court procedures were ignored so the MCMC could take their action to a Thai court.

In the afternoon they had a panel of experts from the prosecutor’s office, court system, and lawyers. The representative from the Royal Thai Police did not turn up. The judge on the panel and representative from the prosecutor’s office said that Sections 157 of the Criminal Code gave police, prosecutors and the courts enough leeway to dismiss cases where criminal defamation actions were made by complainants who were vindictive and had ill intentions in the pursuit of their claims.

Section 157 states that “Whoever, being an official, wrongfully exercises or does not exercise any of his functions to the injury of any person, or dishonestly exercises or omits to exercise any of his functions, shall be punished with imprisonment of one to ten years or fined of two thousand to twenty thousand Baht, or both.”

In the afternoon, the writer asked a question concerning the Thai court’s jurisdiction over matters regarding Malaysia and why would a Thai court trial a case that is also going on in another court in Malaysia (double jeopardy). No one on the panel would answer the question.

The writer as did another half a dozen victims of criminal defamation belief that they have not been served justice under the current system of criminal defamation. One of the major issues coming out is that people would be charged in cities far away from their home, forcing them to pay out large sums of money just to attend matters required by the court. I had to twice go to the court to take my passport to the immigration to extend my stay and return the passport to the court.

The writer truly believes that criminal defamation should be abolished in Thailand, except for very rare situations. Under criminal defamation those who complain get a ‘free ride’ as the state prosecutors take up the case at no cost to the litigants. There is one situation where a politician has 600 active cases going on against Thai citizens at present.

The writer with Senator Pornchai Witthayaleotphan and Dr Geoffrey Williams

Senator Pornchai Witthayaleotphan gave the ending address which should have really been at the beginning of the program. It was very heartening to see the victims at the seminar today expressing their views.

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