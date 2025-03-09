Share

The initially voluntary MyDigital ID has become compulsory for those wishing to register new SIM cards. Federal Territories minister Zaliha Mustafa said compulsory registration using MYDigitial ID will be required when registering a SIM at XOX, CelcomDigi, UMobile, and Maxis.

MyDigitial ID now has 1.8 million ID holders from voluntary sign-ups. Compulsory registration will certainly add to these numbers. Zaliha said the government target is to sign up 15 million Malaysians to MyDigitial ID by July.

The government tired MyDigitial ID to targeted subsidies and the Rahmah Cash Contribution system. MyDigitial ID will be eventually used for all government services. It is already being used for JPJ services such as renewing licenses.

Many are concerned MyDigitial ID will be expanded to banking services in the near future, and become an instrument of authoritarianism. Such an ID could be used as a form of internal passport such as the vaccine passport was during the Covid-19 pandemic. Those Malaysians who don’t have documentation and clear citizenship, such as a number of Orang Asli, could suffer from such a system.

