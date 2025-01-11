Share

The Madani government has been complicit in facilitating the release of former prime minister and convicted felon Najib Razak, who was responsible for the biggest klepto-theft case in history. Cases are still going through the court system serially, because Najib must be present in the court during each day of each case, pertaining to specific charges.

In the Backrooms where the Malay political elite make their deals, it was decided that Najib should be freed by some means or another. Even PAS is now supporting this.

Najib’s case jumped the queue to get a pardon hearing and obtained a very favourable commutation of his jail sentence from 12 years to 6 years, and a whopping reduction in his fine from RM 210 million to RM 55 million. This wouldn’t even pay the interest on the money he stole, if it was converted to a loan.

Pardons board member Dr Zaliha Mustafa says the public are not entitled to any explanation as the discussions about his sentence commutation are under the Official Secrets Act. This just shows the cabinet was just part of a massive cover up to free Najib.

The Madani government had no qualms in conspiring against justice for political ends. Not only had Najib stolen billions of Ringgit from Taxpayers, defrauded the system of government, scammed banks, sought out willing conspirators who are walking free, and abused his power, without remorse.

All have forgotten “the evil men can do”.

Madani has allowed politics to rule over the justice system, thus perverting the course of justice, willing to assist one of their own.

This is being undertaken in steps. First there would be a commutation of sentence, from 12 to 6 years, and then once the public have got over the rage, they will by ‘hook or crock’ bust him out of jail.

But who are they letting out? A man unjustly treated by the justice system? A victim of a CIA directed NED plot? A political victim of a Mahathir led Pakatan Harapan led government back in 2018?

No, they want to release someone under the ‘black cloud’ of what the “evil men can do”. The dark truth about the brutal Altantuyaa Shaariibuugiin murder is yet to come out. The truth is being covered up by the dark forces within the police enforcement/intelligence bureaucracy.

Anwar Ibrahim and home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail have an opportunity to get to the bottom of the Altantuyaa murder by waving the death penalty for Sirul Azhar now in Australia, and bringing him back to tell the story. However, the reluctance to do so is protecting Najib.

This was not just a murder, but Altantuyaa’s pregnant body after she was shot, was wrapped in C4 military grade explosive an blown up in a palm plantation in Selangor to eliminate evidence. Who gave the order for this act?

Najib the suspect, is the person that the Madani government is clandestinely trying to release. Everyone has seemed to have forgotten the Najib connection in the Altantuyaa murder. The government has given him favouritism during the pardons process, and he is getting VIP treatment at Kajang prison. Some are even saying Najib should be Malaysia’s next prime minister.

In Malaysia, the murder of enemies is being signalled as being “OK”. This is an evil deed to facilitate the release of someone suspect of being so evil. Such a person should not be free to walk around society freely. This is what Madani has been facilitating. Najib should be serving out his full sentence.

In the run up to what could be another attempt at a pardon Najib, Malaysians sudah lupa “the evil men can do”.

Subscribe Below: