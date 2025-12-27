Share

Just earlier this week, every ‘constitutional expert’ came out with their opinions concerning Najib Razak’s home detention addendum. All unnecessarily so, even if it ruined the reputations of some. The constitution was very clear on the matter.

On December 26 Najib Razak was convicted in the Kuala Lumpur High Court on 25 counts, 4 counts of abuse of power, and 21 counts of money laundering involving RM 2.2 billion from 1MDB funds transferred to his personal accounts.

For this Najib received a 15-year prison sentence to run concurrently plus an RM 11 billion fine. This is all on top of his current six-year sentence from the SRC case. Thus, Najib’s latest sentence will begin in 2028.

There are those who weep for Najib, those who celebrate the success of the rule of law and those who say he is unjustly imprisoned. There is no doubt that elements within UMNO are mobilizing their forces to seek clemency for Najib. Ironically, while all this energy will be spent on freeing Najib, focus on UMNO reform may be forgotten.

The Najib verdict will surely play a major role in politics during 2026.

There are some who say a pardon will be arranged for Najib as soon as possible. This would bring heated debate once again ripping into the heart of transparency of due process. Royalty will be dragged in once again.

If this scenario plays out, the real significance of why Hannah Yeow may have been appointed Federal Territories Minister will come to the forefront. As some suggest, Hannah voting in a Pardons Board meeting to free Najib would irk her personally. However, the survival of the Madani government may be at stake. So, we can only speculate why Hannah was appointed Federal Territories minister in the first place by prime minister Anwar Ibrahim – to inhibit the pardons process or sing the DAP’s ‘swan song’ in government.

The DAP could not survive such a decision to pardon Najib.

Now UMNO is making rumblings about going alone. The current leader Zahid Hamidi has received everything he wanted by Madani. Leaving is certainly not in his interests. However, if UMNO got carried away with any ‘free Najib’ movement, there are deals that can be done with others. Watch all the speculation on this subject.

There is no doubt any pardon for Najib would lead to PKR’s electoral irrelevance. But remember Najib’s release is not in Anwar’s interest. Anwar doesn’t want to leave open any possibilities that Najib could take the job of prime minister if he was ever released. Anwar wants to be the only person in town with the jail to PM story.

Sitting pretty is the opposition. The heat will go off Bersatu’s troubles. If they can regroup say nothing, Perikatan Nasional (PN) could form the next government. Its now up to Bersatu to get its act together if they really want to be the government.

There are people in UMNO like Zahid Hamidi and Azalina who have lost a lot of credibility over the Saudi Arabia donation issue during Najib’s court case. Justice Colin clearly said this was untrue. Justice Colin also exposed the stupidity of the legal team which could be seen as a general warning about lawyers who make promises to clients about what they can do through the courts.

We don’t really know what is going to happen next at this early stage. However, what happens will have profound consequences to the current Madani government. The Madani government may well point to the robust integrity of the justice system as an endorsement of what they have been doing in law and order. However, there are to be consequences to may stress the very fabric in months to come.