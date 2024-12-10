Share

The former prime minister Najib Razak’s lawyers told a story of intrigue in the Kuala Lumpur High Court that amounts to a fratched fairytale. Elements within the United States government had been behind a carefully planned out campaign to destroy the reputation of then prime minister Najib Razak, in order to remove him from power.

The FBI initiated a forfeiture action against Najib. Najib’s lawyers claimed the US Democratic Party through its agents fed information damaging to Najib about 1MDB to the then opposition Pakatan Harapan and supporting NGOs.

National Endowment for Democracy (NED) aid recipients in Malaysia played major roles in exposing the 1MDB scandal to Malaysians to create an environment to oust Najib Razak from office. Mahathir Mohamed was duped into leading the anti-Razak coalition leading Pakatan Harapan in the 2018 election, which he won. The NED played their long-held trump card, ‘reformasi’ would come with Anwar and his Pakatan Harapan.

This would finally give the US intelligence community a prime minister under their influence.

The IRI Chairman admitted the US had wanted to oust the Barisan Nasional government since 2002. Perhaps the real objective here was to pushback Chinese influence in Malaysia. You always need motive in a murder plot.

The IRI/NED funded NGOs like Bersih, C4, news portals, and opposition political parties that played pivotal roles in pushing the 1MDB scandal narrative to Malaysians and oust Najib and his Barisan Nasional government. This was done very well.

This fractured fairytale would also have to assume in some way that Anwar Ibrahim was involved, and an ally of the US intelligence state. Its well-known Anwar has been a willing collaborator with the IRI/NED. This makes it easy to paint this fractured fairytale.

Before saying this story is too far-fetched and full of conspiracy theories, the events going on in Syria over the last 48 hours may shed some light. The newly self-proclaimed leader of Syria Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani, formally associated with Al-Queda, could be a CIA-MI6-Mossad asset. These opaque spook organizations have been working together in Syria for the last decade.

The US, UK, and Israel are the big winners of the Hayat Tahir al-Sham (HTS) takeover of Damascus. Russia and Iranian influence in Syria are now in question. Israel has quickly taken over territory along the Syria border in the Golan Heights. Iranian supply chains to Hezbollah in Lebanon have been cut. An unstable Syria works well for certain parties.

So, anything goes in Malaysia. Anwar supporting Hamas could be part of a game. The Muslim Brotherhood is quickly becoming a branch of the WEF. Appearances are not always reality. Such a fractured fairytale works well for Najib Razak.

