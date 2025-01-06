Share

In a morning of drama outside the Court of Appeal in Puta Jaya, former prime minister Najib Razak received a favourable verdict. In a split ruling, the three-member court allowed Najib’s application to introduce new evidence into the judicial review regarding an addendum purportedly signed by the former Yang Di-Petuan Agong or king Sultan Abdullah to spend the rest of his time in detention under home detention.

The issue of home detention has arisen and not gone away from the public eye, since King Abdullah’s last Pardon’s Board meeting on February 2, last year. At the Pardon’s Board meeting it was agreed that Najib’s sentence would be reduced from 12 years to 6 years, and his fine reduced from RM 210 million to RM 55 million, or an extra year under detention, if the fine wasn’t paid.

The result of this meeting was not disclosed by the government until a week or so after the meeting, with all sorts of excuses given as to why the public should not be immediately told. However, only a few days after the public learnt of the result, rumours circulated there was an addendum allowing Najib to serve the rest of his sentence at home.

For 11 months, the home minister Saifuddin Nastion Ismail, the federal territories minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa, a member of the Pardon’s Board and the prime minister Anwar Ibrahim himself were all vague about the existence of this document.

All sorts of stories emerged that the documents were only hearsay, there was no provision under the law for home detention, which was an absolute lie, and its for the courts to decide were used to evade the issue.

Only a couple of days ago, the palace made a statement that any requests for clemency for crimes committed, must be submitted to the Pardon’s Board. This was posted on the current King Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook page.

Prime minister used this to say that the issue is now back to the pardon’s Board. Any other talk shows disrespect to the King.

However, in a twist, Najib’s son received a letter from the Pahang Palace only two days ago, on behalf of the state Sultan Abdullah, the last King, stating the Addendum actually exists.

Najib remains in Kajang Prison for his convictions over corruption and money laundering over a subsidiary of the 1MDB sovereign fund. If the addendum is genuine, which, the Pahang Palance has now confirmed, the question is why has this document been kept secret and the relevant government departments not acted upon this?

This implicates the home minister Saifuddin Nastion Ismail and even the prime minister himself, sine he has mentioned the issue on a number of occasions. A Royal document has been ignored, and not acted upon.

The apparent support of the palace, only in the last couple of days before Najib’s court hearing on January 3, is strange as to its timing. Such as statement made many months ago may have silenced the issue altogether. It also shows some lack of communication between the rulers themselves on this matter.

The government is under pressure from factions within UMNO to allow Najib to be moved under home arrest. However, this isn’t in the interests of the UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, as his authority within UMNO would be challenged. Certainly, Anwar Ibrahim best interests would not be served with Najib under home detention. With Anwar’s low support, and the voice of Najib as a defacto opposition leader could be a major challenge to his authority. A growing number of people would actually prefer Najib as prime minister. If Najib is seen as a political prisoner, rather than a guilty felon, then he could make a return.

Ironically, Najib could become the persona of Mandella, the mantra Anwar sees himself in. Thus, there is a high motivation to keep the addendum secret. The addendum is no longer about Najib, but about Anwar’s integrity.

