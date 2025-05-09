Share

The recent Merdeka Center survey has sparked debate following a surprising revelation: more than 60 percent of Indian respondents expressed support for the royal pardon application of former Prime Minister Najib Tun Razak. This level of support contrasts sharply with other ethnic groups in Malaysia, reflecting a deeply divided sentiment on Najib’s legacy.

Among Bumiputera respondents, slightly over 50 percent were in favor of Najib’s release, including about 40 percent of Malays. However, an overwhelming 95 percent of Chinese respondents outright rejected any form of pardon for Najib. These results largely confirm widely held perceptions: Najib continues to command notable support among the Indian community, followed by moderate backing from segments of the Malay population, while facing near-universal disapproval from the Chinese community.

For many Indians, especially those from lower-income backgrounds, Najib is remembered less for his corruption conviction and more for his perceived efforts to assist the Indian community. His administration, working through the Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC), was viewed as more inclusive and responsive to Indian concerns, even if some of the intended benefits may have been diverted or squandered by intermediaries.

This perception is deeply ingrained, especially among the Indian rank and file, who feel marginalised and underrepresented. For them, Najib represented a rare moment of attention and support from the political leadership. Prayer sessions have even been organised by MIC members across the country for Najib’s well-being and early release.

While many Indians acknowledge that Najib was implicated in corruption—most notably through the 1MDB scandal—they continue to differentiate between his personal misdeeds and his outreach to the community. In comparison to other prime ministers, Najib is seen as more generous, more empathetic, and, most importantly, more action-oriented when it came to issues affecting Indian Malaysians.

Among the Malays, support is more conditional and politically nuanced. Although Najib still retains pockets of sympathy, particularly among UMNO loyalists, the broader Malay community—many of whom are aligned with the Perikatan Nasional (PN)—tend to view him through the lens of the broader decline of UMNO. Thus, support is often less about Najib the man and more about what he represents in the current political landscape.

Nevertheless, many Malays question why Najib’s financial misdeeds should be singled out when others guilty of similar corruption have escaped punishment. Comparisons have been drawn to current Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who also received a royal pardon after his own incarceration. The idea of clemency, therefore, is not alien or exceptional in Malaysian politics.

In stark contrast, the Chinese community has shown little sympathy for Najib. Having been the most vocal supporters of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and its crusade against corruption, especially in the lead-up to the 2018 general election, many Chinese voters view any royal pardon as an affront to justice. For them, Najib’s crimes are serious and unforgivable, and his conviction was seen as a rare moment of accountability in Malaysian politics.

The community’s firm stance is also influenced by its relatively better economic standing, reducing the likelihood of having directly benefited from Najib-era policies. Consequently, emotional or nostalgic support for Najib is minimal among Chinese Malaysians.

It is crucial to clarify that a royal pardon does not exonerate Najib from the crimes he was convicted of. It is simply a mechanism for early release and not an erasure of guilt. However, even this distinction has not softened the opposition among those who view the pardon as symbolic of political privilege and selective justice.

In conclusion, Najib’s royal pardon bid has revealed the complex and often emotional undercurrents of Malaysian politics. For some, he remains a tainted leader; for others, particularly among the marginalised, he is remembered as someone who tried—however imperfectly—to make a difference.

