Launching the book among the former cadres of the MCP was a great experience. Flower garden is a must see attraction in Betong, where temperate flowers (and vegetables) are grown. Its just an amazing quiet place with beautiful views of mountain side durian production. Be there in July.

The 28th April 1989 was when hostilities officially ceased with Malaysian armed forces. In fact, there were no sorties by MCP cadres into Malaysia for almost a decade before that.

Pak Chong owner of Gerakbudaya who made the book happen.

From the disbanding of the Malayan Communist Party has grown an array of economic activities that any group would be proud of. Piyamit is a busy tourist centre showcasing one of the tunnels the cadres built by hand to protect themselves from air attacks. Flower Garden is a temerate flower farm, which has just built a new museum commemerating the history of the MCP.

There is a resturant there, basic but be assurred all the vegetables are organic. This is all just 300m from the Malaysian border, according to my GPS.

The day started with a formal meeting of the cadres. This went on until late into the night. After dinner they had a “truth session” where they discussed the split in the MCP and murders that occurred at the time. Hopefully this history based upon these personal accounts will be written up.

My co-author Dr Jason Ng and myself introduced our new book to the cadres after lunch. We then had plenty of opportunity to talk to the cadres over the next day.

On the moring of the 29th (Tuesday) we attended a memorial service for the fallen at Piyamit.

Our encounter with the cadres over the last two days, convinced me our book was a great snapshot in action research of the life and culture of the former cadres.

The only sad thing of the two days was the car with Jason and the owner of Gerakbudaya (the publisher) was detained by the Special Branch at the Betong-Grik border post for a couple of hours, and over 20 books confiscated by the authorities in Malaysia.

We just dont know at this stage if this is a prelude to the banning of the book in Malaysia.

I will sadly miss my time at Piyamit Betong.

