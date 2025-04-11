Share

The legal-versus-illegal dichotomy that often dominates public discourse in Malaysia is far too simplistic—especially when applied to sensitive and deeply rooted issues such as the Musang King durian farmers in Raub, Pahang, or the 130-year-old Hindu temple facing relocation.

It is no surprise that proponents of cutting down durian trees or relocating the temple—such as Umno Youth Chief Dr. Akmal Saleh—cling to legal arguments.

These arguments conveniently align with their political motives. Even some so-called religious experts, particularly from the northern states, have echoed the same legal rationale to justify the temple’s relocation.

Let us be clear: if it were entirely up to these voices, they would not stop at relocation—they would likely push for demolition.

The branded Musang King durian trees were not planted yesterday. If memory serves, settlers who had expended tremendous sweat and energy to clear forest land and cultivate these trees did so with the understanding—if not explicit assurance—that their presence was bona fide.

Where were the authorities then? Why didn’t they intervene when the land was first cleared? Why wait until the trees matured and the farmers built their livelihoods, only to later declare the cultivation illegal?

Given the economic value of durian exports, why can’t the Pahang state government provide these farmers with temporary land leases, allowing them to continue harvesting and contributing to the local economy?

Unfortunately, politicians like Akmal seem to talk first and think later. Alongside certain narrow-minded religious experts, they appear more interested in pandering to dominant majoritarian narratives than engaging with historical and social complexities.

Not all matters of legality are best decided by law alone, especially when the legal framework itself has been shaped by changing political and historical conditions.

Take the so-called “illegal” Hindu temples. Many of them were established during the British colonial period, on plantation land with the tacit approval of estate owners. They were not considered illegal at the time. However, when the plantations were later sold and land ownership changed hands, these longstanding places of worship were suddenly reclassified as illegal structures.

The 130-year-old Hindu temple at the center of recent controversy actually predates the Torrens System of land registration, the formation of DBKL, and the sale of the land to Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd.

If the temple was truly “illegal,” why did DBKL provide it with basic utilities like water and electricity in the first place? And why did DBKL delay granting it legal recognition?

Moreover, why did Jakel avoid taking the matter to court, instead opting for vague notions of “peaceful reconciliation”? The motives behind this hesitation remain unclear, but certainly deserve scrutiny.

Ironically, while Akmal rushed to defend a balloon seller manhandled by DBKL enforcement officers for lacking a permit—a cause I too am sympathetic towards—he failed to hold the hawker accountable for breaking the law. Instead, he chose to publicly reprimand DBKL.

This kind of selective moral outrage reflects a deep inconsistency. Akmal, and those like him, cannot have their cake and eat it too. If legality is to be the benchmark, it must be applied consistently, not selectively based on race, religion, or political expediency.

Ultimately, the courts of law—not politicians, not self-declared religious experts—should be the final arbiters of what is legal or illegal. More importantly, legal arguments must always be contextualised within broader socio-political and historical frameworks. To do otherwise is not only naive but dangerous.

By P. Ramasamy

Chairman, Urimai

April 11, 2025

