Even if Malaysia takes an aggressive stand on the sovereignty of the Ambalat Block, such a position would pale in comparison to Indonesia, considered a regional power.

A firm legal and constitutional position will be the best approach that Malaysia can take.

From 1979 onwards, the Ambalat Block situated in Sulawesi Sea between eastern Sabah and the Indonesian territory of Kalimantan has been considered a disputed territory.

Other countries in the region have claimed sovereignty rights over the block rich in oil and gas deposits worth billions of dollars.

What complicates Malaysia’s firm and unadulterated position on the Ambalat Block is the recent joint venture agreement with Indonesia. Maritime and constitutional experts think that this joint venture might complicate opposing territorial claims to the bloc.

Politicians in Sabah are not happy that the federal government seems to have sidelined the interests of Sabah.

Anwar close and cordial relationship with the leaders in Indonesia is important but not to the extent that such cordial relationship does not affect Malaysia’s territorial claims.

Malaysia lost its sovereignty over Pulau Batu Puteh because it failed to put forward a strong case to the International Court of Justice (JCA).

Malaya lost the four southern Muslim provinces to Thailand during the colonial period.

Joint developments with Indonesia should post-date the resolution of the territorial dispute of the Ambalat Block rather than pre-date.

