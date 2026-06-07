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Events in Negeri Sembilan have thrust the state’s unique monarchy into an unprecedented crisis. While Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the federal government continue to recognize Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir as the official Yang di-Pertuan Besar (YDPB) of Negeri Sembilan, a group of Undangs (territorial chieftains) and the Tunku Besar Tampin proclaimed Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar as the 12th YDPB on June 5, 2026. This has created a situation with two rival claimants to the throne.

The dispute began in April 2026 when four Undangs declared Tuanku Muhriz (aged 78, in office since 2008) removed for alleged “misconduct,” without providing detailed public evidence. They named his cousin, Tunku Nadzaruddin who is the son of the previous ruler Tuanku Ja’afar, as successor. Negeri Sembilan is unique among Malaysian states in that its ruler is elected (and can theoretically be deposed) by the Undangs rather than following strict hereditary lines.

Proclamation Ceremony (June 5)

The event, initially planned at the Tunku Besar Tampin’s residence, faced significant disruption. Police blocked access for some DKU (Dewan Keadilan dan Undang) members and reportedly prevented Tunku Nadzaruddin from leaving his hotel in Melaka or fully attending the Tampin ceremony. The proclamation was relocated to the Formosa Hotel in Alor Gajah on the Melaka-Negeri Sembilan border.

Present or participating via video were Undang Jelebu Datuk Maarof Mat Rashad, Tunku Besar Tampin Tunku Syed Razman Tunku Syed Idrus Al-Qadri, Undang Luak Johol Datuk Muhammed Abdullah, Undang Luak Rembau Datuk Abdul Rahim Yasin, and Shahbandar Sungai Ujong Datuk Seri Utama Badarudin Abdul Khalid. Former Menteri Besar Tan Sri Dr. Rais Yatim acted as an advisor and stated that the proclamation followed adat (custom) and was effective immediately, with Tunku Nadzaruddin delivering a royal address.

The Negeri Sembilan High Court had issued an interim injunction against key figures involved in the proclamation attempt. Legal experts generally view the attempted removal of Tuanku Muhriz as procedurally invalid under the state constitution, noting issues like lack of proper notice and one Undang’s disputed status.

On June 4–5, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun announced the dissolution of the state legislative assembly after obtaining consent from Tuanku Muhriz. This triggers a state election within 60 days. The Undangs have objected, claiming the dissolution is invalid without their involvement as co-rulers, raising further constitutional questions.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has reaffirmed recognition of Tuanku Muhriz as the legitimate ruler and urged any challenges to follow legal and constitutional channels, warning against extra-constitutional actions. The state government under Pakatan Harapan also does not recognize the rival claim. However, the Election Commission has deferred from acting upon the state assembly dissolution.

Initial attempts to convene DKU meetings faced police intervention and internal disputes, including efforts to remove the DKU secretary. Rumors link the rift partly to disagreements over projects, including a hospital tender process, but these remain unconfirmed.

The crisis highlights ambiguities in Negeri Sembilan’s adat-based customs, which lack clear modern legal precedents for deposing a ruler. Different arms of government and institutions are operating with some divergence, though the federal recognition and court orders currently favor the status quo.

Dr. Rais Yatim has indicated that the post-election government should address and implement the proclamation. The upcoming state election is now heavily influenced by public sentiment toward the monarchy, potentially becoming a de facto referendum on the rival claims. This sets a risky precedent for Malaysia’s constitutional monarchies.

Tuanku Muhriz remains the officially recognized Yang di-Pertuan Besar for federal and state governmental purposes. Tunku Nadzaruddin’s supporters claim legitimacy through adat and the June 5 proclamation. The situation remains fluid, with legal proceedings ongoing, police involvement, and an election campaign beginning in a polarized atmosphere. Public order and constitutional clarity are at stake in this unprecedented royal rift.

All this is occurring in an area where the state constitution is far from clear.

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