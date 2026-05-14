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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has publicly confirmed a previously undisclosed secret visit by the premier to the United Arab Emirates during the height of Israel and the United States’ military campaign against Iran, dubbed Operation Roaring Lion. The announcement, made on May 13, has spotlighted the deepening but discreet security partnership between Israel and a key Gulf state, even as the UAE swiftly denied the claim.

According to Netanyahu’s office, the prime minister met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) during the roughly 40-day conflict, which began in late February and concluded with a ceasefire in early April. The meeting reportedly took place on March 26 in Al-Ain, an oasis city near the Oman border, and lasted several hours. Israeli officials described the encounter as yielding a “historic breakthrough” in bilateral relations, building on the foundations of the 2020 Abraham Accords that normalized ties between Israel and several Arab states.

The timing of the visit—amid active hostilities and high security risks—underscores the strategic stakes. Israel, operating in close coordination with the US, conducted extensive strikes on Iranian military targets. Iran, in turn, launched hundreds of missiles and drones toward Israel, with some reports indicating UAE facilities were also targeted or threatened. Quiet Israeli assistance in regional defense, including protection of Gulf bases, has been noted in US disclosures.

The UAE’s response was immediate and categorical. The country’s Foreign Ministry and state news agency WAM labeled reports of a Netanyahu visit or any Israeli military delegation “entirely unfounded.” Officials stressed that relations with Israel remain “public and transparent,” grounded in the Abraham Accords rather than “secrecy or clandestine arrangements.”

This public denial reflects the UAE’s delicate balancing act. While Abu Dhabi has pursued pragmatic cooperation with Israel on technology, economy, and countering shared threats like Iran, it must navigate potential Iranian retaliation and domestic or broader Arab sensitivities. Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, have condemned any perceived “collusion” as “unforgivable,” warning of consequences.

Analysts view the episode as emblematic of evolving Middle East dynamics. The Abraham Accords shifted regional alignments away from the traditional Arab-Israeli divide toward pragmatic partnerships against Iranian influence. Netanyahu’s decision to reveal the visit now may serve domestic political aims, project strength, and signal to adversaries a broadening anti-Iran coalition. For the UAE, maintaining strategic ambiguity preserves flexibility.

The revelation comes as the fragile ceasefire between Israel, the US, and Iran holds tenuously. Whether this episode strengthens long-term Israel-Gulf cooperation or complicates it remains to be seen. As one Israeli source close to the matter noted, only a tight circle knew of the trip due to the extreme risks involved in traveling so close to Iran during wartime.

This potentially explains what the UAE was specifically targeted by Iran over the last couple of weeks, during the ‘so-called’ ceasefire period. The dynamics and eventual interrelationships between the Gulf Arab states is becoming very complex. The Gulf Arab states will be more affected by this war than any other state.

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