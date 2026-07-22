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Just after the local government in Johor revoked the business licenses of the Network School in Forest City, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with the Republic of Kazakhstan to realize the development of a new campus.

On X, the Network School founder, Balaji Srinivasan, announced that a campus is planned as a centre to gather technology talents from all over the world, with facilities including expedited visa processes, easier placement arrangements, and active talent recruitment.

“I am pleased to announce that an MoU has been signed between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Network School.

“Our new campus will be a haven for the global community optimistic about technology,” he said in a post on the X platform.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan announced that the MoU was signed by the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Zhaslan Madiyev, with Balaji.

The collaboration includes the development of educational programs related to artificial intelligence (AI), support for start-ups, joint research and the organisation of international conferences.

Online smear campaign by organized trolls

Just after the Johor State Election, an organized group of trolls, acting for an ‘unknown identity’ portrayed on social media that the Network School was a Zionist front with Israelis secretly residing at Forest City. This gathered momentum when the Johor State Government, having just won a landslide in the state election started moves to close down the operation.

The Network Schools, where the founder claimed he had invested over USD 100 million was denied any opportunity to appeal the local government rulings, and has basically had much of the physical part of his investment just forfeited.

Balaji was reported to have cancelled further investment plans worth about RM500 million in Malaysia. There were also moves underway for a number of hi-tech start-up firms to begin operations in Forest City.

All hopes for this innovative foreign investment the country needs has now evaporated.

Network School closing will hurt many local businesses

The real victims of the Network School closure will be small businesses such as restaurants, food stalls, mini markets, barbers, hair dressers, and miscellaneous service providers, who have been making a living from the Network School.

The network Schools had a multiplier effect, where the NS residents spent much money with the local community. These MSMEs are likely to go bankrupt and close down. So far, there has been no announcement from the Johor State Government to assist these victims.

The writer after talking to some international analysts, has been told of the prospects of foreign investors in innovative and tech industries now by-passing Malaysia because of the potential insecurity of future investment in a country that can immediately close any company down on a whim. For such a group, the risk of investing in Malaysia is now just too high.

As for Forest City, it will most probably remain empty as a white-elephant for years to come.

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