Organizations such as Media Without Borders and Freedom House lack the moral and intellectual authority to render judgments through their so-called perception indices. These entities often serve as thinly veiled instruments of Western hegemony, deployed to disparage and undermine the sovereignty of developing nations. One must question the conspicuous absence of Western media outlets, such as the BBC and France 24/7, from their critical scrutiny. Why are these institutions not branded as propaganda machines, relentlessly churning out distortions and narratives devoid of rigorous substantiation or independent verification?

The BBC, historically a mouthpiece of colonial interests and a key propaganda tool during the Second World War, has not shed its legacy of manipulation. Rather, its propagandistic tendencies have evolved, becoming a sophisticated weapon aimed at nations like Malaysia.

A recent example underscores this duplicity: a blog, citing a source within France 24/7, repeated a baseless rumor of Dr. Mahathir Mohamad’s demise, with an embargo request of two days. This fabrication, now exposed as a deliberate falsehood, exemplifies gaslighting in its most pernicious form. Yet, France 24/7 escapes the ignominy of being labeled a purveyor of misinformation.

This selective blindness reveals a deeper bias. Western outlets, cloaked in the privilege of their geopolitical affiliations, are shielded from the criticism leveled against others. Figures like Murray Hunter, through their advocacy for organizations like Freedom House and Media Without Borders, perpetuate the dominance of these narratives, imposing them upon the global South as though they were unimpeachable truths. Such dynamics betray a troubling double standard, where the credibility of Western media remains unchallenged, while developing nations are unfairly maligned.

