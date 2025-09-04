Share

Back in May 2025, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) released their latest press freedom index, which showed that Malaysia had risen from 107th place to 88th place, out of 180 countries. This was very positive for the government at the time, but those who watch the Malaysian media very closely were weary of the result. The Freedom House Index, although measured differently, showed that freedom of expression and press freedom were marked more harshly. The question “Are there free and Independent media?” received a 2/4 score.

The RSF press freedom index is arrived at through questionnaires and interviews with Malaysians involved in the media industry. It might be questionable just how objective this was in Malaysia’s case, a not uncommon criticism of RSF’s methodology.

Nevertheless, there has been a massive change in the nature of the Malaysian media landscape since Anwar Ibrahim became prime minister back in November 2022.

Ailing news portals

Since the Covid era, the financial viability of the mainstream media has been challenging. Print media is seeing the end of its lifecycle, while online news portals compete in a very fragmented marketplace. However, even the financial viability of previously successful portals like Malaysiakini is waning, where previous sources of funds like the NED grants have completely dried up. Most are too small to rely upon advertising for financial viability, unless they are sponsored sites.

The government has taken advantage of the environment by offering funding to a number of news portals. You will notice many are now using BERNAMA, the official government news agency material, and carrying Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) stories. Some portals now have strong positive-bias towards the government and cut out any news that might be construed as critical. Many editors and reporters purposely slant their stories towards the government, so almost the whole media landscape except for a few online news portals, are just clandestine propaganda portals for the government.

This has cost the integrity of a number of portals greatly, as readership is noticeably slowly evaporating and declining. One media portal before the Madani government came to power has 12 million readers per month. This figure upon checking is now just 7.5 million readers per month.

An industry plagued with payola

A number of reporters and columnists are paid to write pro-government stories. Its not difficult to identify who these writers are, as they no long criticize the government and tend to support the actions the government takes. These writers are commissioned and paid by ministries to do this. Just have a look at news about the economy these days. No writers are spelling out any warnings about what might happen economically next year, even though the ‘red lights’ are there.

You will see that many famous political commentators no longer discuss Malaysian politics or have just disappeared. These people are not being given access to any platforms and seeing their materials rejected to the point they just don’t want to write anymore.

Trolls swaying public opinion

Over the last two years, a new army of trolls have been trained and groomed to sway opinion in favour of the government. This group is much more intellectually gifted than DAP’s ‘Red Bean Army’ or UMNO’s trolls. They are shaping articles in attempts to influence the public on a scale not seen in Malaysia before. These activities appear to be publicly funded.

Lawfare and suppression of opposition

Government agencies like the MCMC are using politically biased lawfare to silence and intimidate those who criticize the government. The latest example is the case of the MCA youth leader Wong Siew Mun who is subject to a civil suit by the MCMC, an unusual move by a public body.

Lawfare and intimidation is not the MCMC’s only weapon. The MCMC has been requesting internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block websites it doesn’t like. These include Asia Sentinel and the Sarawak Report. This is not confined to overseas websites, former MP Wee Choo Keong’s website has been blocked now for almost 3 years, not for political comment, but reporting corporate corruption. Wee’s lawyers won a judicial review against the MCMC in the courts to see the documentation that led to his website blockage.

Shift to WhatsApp for news and views

Undoubtedly most political news, commentary and discussion goes through WhatsApp today in Malaysia. People collect stories from both local and international media and post it, with or without comments. Readers are able to keep on top of Malaysian political and economic news through this forum today.

Supplementary forums include X and Telegram. However, the MCMC has tried to get the Edisi siasat channel banned from the platform a number of times. The new platform licensing the government has put in place is an attempt to reign in social media platforms and put them under government control.

As the MCMC has tried to rid Malaysian media space of criticism, new information disseminators like Eric SeeTo Lim Sian See are restricting their reporting to public domain information on platforms like X and Facebook, which gives the MCMC no legal reason to cancel him. Siti Kasim is another brave activist who is growing a YouTube channel. The GoodCastShow has become a first class political interview program that is giving a platform to all sides of politics.

Over the last couple of years, those involved in investigative journalism have been scared off through arrests, unnecessary remand time, and criminal charges to deal with. Within the next two years there will very likely be much less diversity within the Malaysian media due to the covert attempts of the government to muzzle it.

