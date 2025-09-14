Share

14th September 2025

“Nine MA63 Demands ‘Solved’ — But Where Is the Timeline for Implementation?”

Kota Kinabalu : We take note of the announcement made after the MA63 Implementation Action Council (MTPMA63) meeting on 12 September 2025, which declared that nine demands under MA63 have been “successfully settled.” These include recognition of Sabah and Sarawak’s JKR and JPS as technical departments, amendments to the LHDN Act, devolution of gas and electricity regulatory powers, changes to labour ordinances, and even judicial appointment reforms.

While this statement may sound encouraging, the crucial question remains unanswered: when will these so-called solutions be implemented in reality?

Endless Announcements, No Timelines

For decades, Sabahans and Sarawakians have been told about “progress,” “settlements,” and “agreements in principle.” Yet without clear deadlines, enforcement mechanisms, and transparent reporting, these pronouncements risk being nothing more than cosmetic victories.

The people deserve answers:

When will Parliament pass the necessary constitutional and legislative amendments?

What guarantees are in place to ensure federal agencies fully comply with the new arrangements?

How soon will Sabah and Sarawak actually feel the impact on the ground — in infrastructure, in services, and in state authority?

Cosmetic Wins Do Not Equal Real Change

Recognition on paper does not automatically translate into power on the ground. Unless there are binding timelines and accountability frameworks, these “nine solved demands” are at risk of being added to the long list of promises made but never delivered.

MA63 Is About Action, Not Announcements

The Malaysia Agreement 1963 was meant to safeguard Sabah and Sarawak’s rights and ensure a fair partnership in the Federation. This cannot be fulfilled through symbolic declarations. What the people want is not another press release — but real execution, with clear timelines and measurable outcomes.

Until then, Putrajaya’s narrative of “progress” will remain a political script rather than a lived reality for Sabahans and Sarawakians.

Daniel John Jambun President

Borneo's Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo)

