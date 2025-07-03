Share

Just as there is no automatic extension for the terms of judges, there is similarly no automatic process for extending the tenure of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Like the layered procedures required for judicial extensions, Anwar must also navigate a complex political path: he must win a parliamentary contest, secure a working majority, and obtain the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. In fact, extending the services of judges might be far simpler than Anwar securing a second term as prime minister.

In his first term, Anwar only managed to convince the Agong to appoint him with the crucial support of parliamentarians from Sabah and Sarawak. Without their backing, his path to Putrajaya would have remained shut.

Of course, Anwar aspires to serve a second term. But given the growing unpopularity of his government, such a scenario seems increasingly like wishful thinking.

Anwar rose to power on the promise of institutional and structural reform. Today, those promises lie in tatters. Many Malaysians now believe that the reform agenda was less about genuine change and more about elevating Anwar to the premiership.

His recent actions—particularly the perceived assault on the judiciary—have only deepened his unpopularity, despite efforts to manufacture statistics suggesting otherwise.

Respected judges may have left the bench with their dignity and integrity intact. In contrast, Anwar’s potential exit from power may not be met with the same respect by a rakyat who had expected far better governance.

