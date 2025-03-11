Share

Comment: Malaysia’s two-tier legal system today is full of selective persecution, allowing those who are favoured by the political elite get away.

Controversial Muslim preacher and Hindu convert Zamri Vinoth insists he has never insulted Hindus in Malaysia.

However, his recent remarks paint a different picture.

In response to MIC deputy president M. Saravanan’s challenge to a debate, Zamri agreed, parroting his mentor in Perlis with the phrase, “Dia jual, saya beli” (“He sells, I buy”). So much for originality.

This comes on the heels of the controversy surrounding Era FM hosts, who were forced to apologize after their offensive depiction of the Kavadi ritual.

They even faced the threat of their broadcasting license being revoked.

Instead of easing tensions, Zamri inflamed the situation by claiming that Hindu devotees performing Kavadi appeared “possessed or drunk on toddy.”

If this isn’t an insult, then the definition of insult itself needs re-evaluation.

Zamri may wish to ingratiate himself as a devout Muslim after his conversion, and that is his personal choice.

However, this should not come at the expense of humiliating or degrading other religions.

This isn’t the first time he has insulted Hinduism—numerous police reports have been lodged against him, and even a legal case was filed, though unsuccessfully.

Yet, despite clear violations, the authorities have failed to act.

This selective enforcement of the law raises troubling questions. Some individuals are swiftly arrested for remarks touching on race, religion, and royalty (3R issues), while others, like Zamri, seem to enjoy impunity.

This double standard fuels public resentment and erodes trust in law enforcement.

Zamri’s remarks undoubtedly fall within the 3R category, so why are the police hesitant to act? Does he enjoy special protection?

Saravanan’s call for a debate is misguided. Such a platform would only legitimize Zamri’s offensive rhetoric, allowing him to further insult Hinduism under the guise of discussion.

More recently, Zamri has even requested the National Unity Ministry to arrange a dialogue with Saravanan—an alarming proposition given that the supposed topic is whether Hindus are “possessed or drunk on toddy” during Kavadi rituals.

No reasonable person should entertain such a demeaning debate.

This is not a matter for discussion—it is a legal issue. Instead of engaging with Zamri, the authorities must arrest and charge him for his repeated hate speech.

If law enforcement continues to drag its feet, the public cannot be blamed for believing that justice in this country is applied unevenly.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the so-called champion of reform, remains conspicuously silent on hate crimes.

No debate. No dialogue. What is needed is immediate legal action.

P. Ramasamy

Chairman Urimai

March 11, 2025

