Muhammed Yusoff Rawther was a research assistant for the current prime minister Anwar Ibrahim. Yusoff Rawther worked in Anwar’s Bangalow and offices in Petaling Jaya, and alleges he was sexually assaulted by Anwar in October 2018, just before the Port Dickson by-election, which Anwar won and went to parliament. Anwar received a full pardon earlier in the year, releasing him early from the sentence he was serving for sodomy.

Yusoff Rawther lodged a police report on December 7, 2019, but was forced to file a civil claim against Anwar on July 14, 2021. On September 6, 2024, Yusoff Rawther was arrested by the police, who claim they found 305 grams of cannabis and toy guns in the car, which led to him being charged for drug trafficking under section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. Not being granted bail, Yusoff Rawther has been in remand since.

There is a lot of conjecture as to whether the cannabis and toy guns were actually Yusoff Rawther’s property. Some familiar with the case told the writer the drugs and toy guns were planted in Yusoff Rawther’s Nissan Teana. There is some evidence to support such claims.

Some claim Yusoff Rawther is being discredited. Others speculate the arrest by the police was to give a warning to others who may contemplate crossing Anwar in any way. Since 2022, the police have being playing a much larger political role in harassing and intimidating those who might criticise Anwar and his government. Yusoff Rawther is proof of how far these people will go. These actions grossly undermine the integrity of the police.

Anwar’s surprise move to avoid any court hearing

In a surprise move with a new lawyer representing Anwar, an affidavit was filed in the Kuala Lumpur High Court making claim that Anwar is immune from any court proceedings against him. Anwar’s lawyer Megat Munir has applied for a stay of proceedings against Anwar.

In summary, the affidavit claims privilege, as an extension of the powers of the Yang di-Petuan Agong. And as such any cases against him should be set aside. There is little precedent in case law to support such a claim. The arguments to support Anwar’s claim primarily rest with Articles 139, 40 and 43 of the Constitution which don’t specifically or indirectly give such immunity. The crux of the argument is that any allegations made against Anwar would constitute destabilisation of the ‘core institution of government’.

This brings up the question of what is in Yusoff Rawther’s case that would do that? Should Anwar succeed in these arguments to the court, then access to justice for Yusoff Rawther would be denied. This would be a blatant denial of ‘natural justice’ and possibly contravene Article 8 of the Constitution which provides for equal access to legal processes and protection. Ironically this was a 2025 amendment to the Constitution.

If Anwar’s latest action is not successful, the odds are that procedural rules could be used to delay any case. This all indicates that for some reason Anwar doesn’t want this case to see the inside of a courtroom.

