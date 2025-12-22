Share

Politicians across the whole political spectrum are disappointing citizens. From many citizens’ perspective Malaysian politicians time and time again have acted in self-interest over the public interest. The DAP could possibly be damaged beyond repair according to a DAP old timer. There are no peoples’ representatives in local government. They are all appointees.

With Malaysia’s media giving up its role as The Forth Estate and acting as government mouthpieces, with a few exceptions, the people have lost their voice.

There is talk once again for a third force in Malaysian politics. Before GE15 the third force approach was tried with MUDA purportedly representing the vote and Gerak Independent attempting to create a group of independent MPs to participate in government. Reformasi has failed and the social media-scape is under surveillance more than ever.

Its now time to look for workable alternatives that return a voice to the people.

Enter the Milk Tea Alliance

Over the last decade a diversified on-line movement has grown across Hong Kong, Thailand, Myanmar and now into Indonesia. This movement was inspired by pro-democracy protest movements in each place and has adopted symbols like the umbrella, three fingered salute of the “Hunger Games” in a common struggle against authoritarian rule. These movements converged to call themselves the Milk Tea Alliance, as each country drank milk tea.

The phrase “Milk Tea Alliance” originated as a hashtag in solidarity for those who took to the streets in Hong Kong in 2019 and spread to Thailand in 2020. This carried over to Myanmar in 2021 as the youth faced off on the streets with the military after the coup of 2021. There are now several new members including Indonesia, Taiwan and India.

A Leaderless movement

The Milk Tea Alliance is a leaderless movement so doesn’t get into the politics of power and ego, which plagues Malaysian politics today. The Milk Tea Alliance an online protest movement, and this suits Malaysians as its very difficult to physically protest in the country today.

Today the biggest issues are corruption and the losing the right of free of speech. These are apolitical issues so people from all sides of politics can participate. Today the corrupt judge themselves and freedom of speech is being removed quicker than most realize. In local government there is no discussion as decisions are made by faceless apparatchiks.

Today, its social media where opinions are given and political discussion takes place. WhatsApp and Telegram have become more reliable sources of ideas and opinion than the media. This is where any third force can begin. Any new movement must be nurtured naturally by the people, where natural leaders will eventually rise at some later time.

This is the only chance for political change in Malaysia. Reformasi and the spirit of the DAP over 60 years has been extinguished by greedy politicians. There will be no rise of any third force until a sound base has been created. The only way in Malaysia today is online.

Don’t forget, the early reformasi movement grew online during the early days of the internet.

Afterall Malaysians drink the Tarik #MilkTeaAlliance