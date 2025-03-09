Share

North Korea has unveiled its first nuclear-powered submarine, releasing images of the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, inspecting the vessel during a visit to major shipyards.

In a report on Saturday, state media described the vessel as a “nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine.”

The undated photos did not disclose the shipyard’s location, and the report lacked specific details about the vessel but mentioned that Kim was briefed on the construction process.

Pyongyang has long sought to introduce nuclear-powered submarines to its fleet as part of efforts to counter what it sees as military threats from the US and its regional allies.

According to the Nuclear Threat Initiative, North Korea maintains one of the world’s largest submarine fleets, estimated at 70 to 90 vessels. However, many experts argue that most of its submarines are outdated and may not be fully operational or capable of launching missiles.

In 2023, North Korea claimed to have launched its first “tactical nuclear attack submarine,” a Sinpo-C class vessel reportedly capable of launching ten nuclear missiles while submerged. At the time, Kim announced plans to build more submarines, including a nuclear-powered sub.

Last year, the country also began building a new “modern naval base” designed to accommodate larger and more advanced warships and submarines expected to enter service in the coming years.

Moon Keun-sik, a South Korean submarine expert, told AP that the newly revealed submarine appears to be a 6,000-ton or 7,000-ton vessel capable of carrying around ten missiles. He suggested that the use of the term ‘strategic guided missiles’ in the submarine’s description likely indicates that the vessel is designed to carry nuclear-capable weapons. If deployed, he claimed, it “would be absolutely threatening to [South Korea] and the US.”

Kim’s visit to the shipyard comes days before annual military drills between the US and South Korea, which are set to begin on Monday. Pyongyang has repeatedly condemned the exercises, viewing them as rehearsals for an invasion.

During his tour, Kim highlighted the importance of modernizing North Korea’s naval forces, describing its warships – both surface and underwater – as a crucial deterrent against what he called the “inveterate gunboat diplomacy of hostile forces.”

RT 9th March 2025

