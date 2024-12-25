Share

As in all countries around the world, Malaysia is not exempt from locals pushing the interests of foreign organizations. These locals are journalists, NGOs, and even civil servants and politicians who try to leverage public opinion in the favour of their foreign principals. Areas of interest and persuasion include political issues, foreign policy positions, or gaining lucrative commercial contracts from government.

This is happening in Malaysia on a massive scale and is almost invisible to the ordinary Malaysian, as a local identity is used as a front.

Two good examples have occurred within the last week.

Putting out the names for PMXI

With the massive increase of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Malaysian politics, there is a view that the current prime minister Anwar Ibrahim should be followed by a prime minister who is totally loyal to the WEF cause. Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz is their man. Tengku Zafrul has been very active within the WEF over recent years, and drastically increased WEF influence into Malaysia over his tenure as a minister of the government.

Another WEF stalwart Khairy Jamaluddin, who is also considered to be future PM material for the WEF, is using his radio program Keluar Sekejap to put Tengku Zafrul’s name out there and pitch for him.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1747927543569858714

This approach is aimed at winning the hearts and minds of Malaysians towards Tengku Zafrul as the next prime minister, given future events favour his rise. Expect more positive talk about Tengku Zafrul to come in the near future.

WEF insiders have compared the strengths and weaknesses of both Anwar Ibrahim and Tengku Zafrul, where Tengku comes out far on top. He is especially appealing to the WEF elite because of his royal linkages and persona with the international community.

Pressuring the health minister to order monovalent XBB.1.5 vaccines

The new minister of health Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad has reframed from ordering the very expensive new monovalent XBB.1.5 vaccines in preference to running down the existing high stock levels held by the ministry of health. This action would save the MOH millions of Ringgit.

The well-known pro-big pharma mouthpiece Code Blue in an article written by Boo Su-Lyn stated that the MOH was acting against recommendations issued by the World Health Organization (WHO). Boo Su-Lyn wrote;

“Malaysia’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed that the only Covid-19 vaccine available in the country is Sinovac that targets the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus; no recommendations were made for a fifth dose, or third booster jab.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended last December 13 the use of monovalent XBB.1.5 vaccines across different platforms against currently circulating variants”.

In addition, Boo Su-Lyn inferred that Malaysia was providing poorer health care to its citizens, stating that “Countries like Singapore, the United States, and even Hong Kong have already rolled out the new monovalent XBB.1.5 mRNA vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna for 2023/ 2024 that target the Omicron variant, XBB.1.5.”

Code Blue’s article is a subtle attempt to influence local medical opinion and the minister to make a decision to purchase more mRNA vaccines. Code Blue is an online portal has no visual advertising or transparent sources of funding.

Boo Su-Lyn who is funding Code Blue? Please assure readers Code Blue is not receiving funding from Big Pharma.

Code Blue runs an almost continuous series of pro-vaccine articles written by well-known pro-big pharma writers, regularly attack those who warn of the dangers of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The two above examples of influence from dark forces on politics and government are just some of many cases of foreign interference perpetrated by Malaysians to government and politics in Malaysia.

