Share

This class action will go on through 2025. Its happening when there is a turn in world opinion on the issue.

Eight citizen plaintiffs have issued a set of claims on 23rd October in a class action against those involved in the production and delivery of Covid vaccines in Malaysia during the Covid pandemic.

The eight claimants, victims of various Covid vaccines, Othman bin Gabil, Jamalludin bin Mohamad Nor, Jeriah binti Lokoman, Azimiyah binti Yaakob, Izuan Asrul bin Abd Rahman, Najwa binti Yahaya, and Yong Yean Sirn issued proceedings in the Kuala Lumpur High Court on 23rd October.

Each of the plaintiffs has their own horror stories of suffering from the vaccines. These include death related to Covid vaccination, severe stroke, body tremors and confinement to a wheelchair, vision impairment, and termination of work due to refusal to obey vaccine mandates.

The panel of lawyers acting on behalf of the plaintiffs have claimed the defendants have breached the following laws and principles of justice;

a) Federal Constitution;

b) Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342);

c) Court Rules 2012;

d) National Security Council Act 2016 (Act 776);

e) Government Proceedings Act 1956 [Act 359];

f) Medical Act 1971 [Act 50];

g) Medical (Amendment) Act 2012 and Medical Regulations 2017;

h) Industrial Relations Act 1967 [Act 177];

i) Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 [Act 514];

j) Employment Act 1955 [Act 265]; k) Penal Code [Act 574];

l) Tort Law;

m) Nuremberg Code and Helsinki Declaration laws, including protocols and practices related to clinical trials and experiments using biotechnology engineering and biomedical engineering on humans;

n) International Ethical Guidelines for Health-related Research Involving Humans [by Cioms for WHO];

o) Natural Justice and Equity laws;

p) International Court of Justice (ICJ);

q) International Criminal Court (ICC);

r) Public Misfeasance; s) Criminal Malfeasance;

t) Public Nuisance;

u) Medical Negligence;

v) Private Nuisance;

w) Vicarious Liability;

x) Product Liability;

y) Law of Agency; and

z) Other applicable laws in the country and internationally for civil lawsuits: civil claims and compensation claims, including exemplary/punitive damages and all international human rights laws.

The net has been cast wide against all those involved during the pandemic. This list of defendants includes ISMAIL SABRI BIN YAAKOB, ANWAR BIN IBRAHIM, HAMZAH BIN ZAINUDIN, SAIFUDDIN NASUTION BIN ISMAIL, MOHD RADZI BIN MD JIDIN, FADHLINA BINTI SIDEK, DR. ADHAM BIN BABA, KHAIRY JAMALUDDIN ABU BAKAR, DR. ZALIHA BINTI MUSTAFA, DR. DZULKEFLY BIN AHMAD, ACRYL SANI BIN ABDULLAH SANI, RAZARUDIN BIN HUSAIN, DR. NOOR HISHAM BIN ABDULLAH, and TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS.

Corporations and government ministries that the claim has also been served on include PERMODALAN NASIONAL BERHAD, AMANAH SAHAM NASIONAL BERHAD, PARKSON CORPORATION SDN BHD, PUBLIC UTILITIES BOARD, MINISTRY OF HEALTH MALAYSIA, GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA, PFIZER INC., PFIZER MALAYSIA. SDN BHD, SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. (BEIJING), and the WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION.

These people have escaped any criminal charges against them. No Malaysian should be above the law.

This is not a political action, as it includes politicians from all sides of politics. It also includes members of law enforcement, who have infringed upon the rights of Malaysians during the MCOs. This is a real test of the Malaysian justice system by the people against members of the elite and government, who have not been held accountable for their actions during the pandemic and in mandating the vaccine.

Justice and compensation have not been forthcoming for the victims of the Covid pandemic. Case management for the case is set from December.

I will be following the progress of this case and report to you.

Subscribe Below: