It's good that the vice president of PKR attended the assembly organized by the Malaysian Bar Association on 14 July in Putrajaya to demand the freedom of the judiciary.

He defended his presence under the pretext that he also wanted an independent judiciary, and that he had attended such rallies before while in the opposition.

Yet the main question playing on my mind—and many others as well—is not his involvement in previous opposition rallies, but why he is present this time when his father, Anwar Ibrahim, is today's prime minister.

Although he does not hold any post in the government, he is the number two person in the party, having defeated Rafizi Ramli in the recent PKR elections for the post of vice president.

If all goes well, he'll probably replace his father as prime minister one day.

Instead of influencing his father to do the right thing to guarantee the freedom and accountability of the judiciary, he chose to join a Bar Association-organized rally—which is essentially against the government in general and Anwar in particular.

Does he want to signal to the people that he is against Anwar's interference in the judiciary? If that's true, then he should resign as vice president of PKR, as well as any other position held in the government.

There is no point in joining rallies that are directly opposed to the actions of Anwar, who is being blamed as the prime minister and the key individual responsible for the deterioration of the judiciary—something unprecedented in the history of the country’s constitution.

Or maybe Nurul Izzah wants the best of both worlds—being part of the government and at the same time looking like the opposition. There is a strong impression that his presence in the rally was not solely to support freedom of justice, but to soften the slap on his father, the prime minister.

He was aware that the current movement demanding freedom of justice—supported by political parties and civil society—was in large part aimed at removing his father from the prime minister's post.

Perhaps as a faithful son, he wants to subtly correct public perceptions of his father and the government.

But if Nurul truly believes that the judiciary needs to be saved, then the most honest action would be to ask Anwar to resign—before things get worse and out of control.

