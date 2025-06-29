Share

Last week while Nurul Izzah Anwar made a visit as deputy president of PKR, her comments over native titles for indigenous groups ruffled feathers within the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS). The GPS is primarily made up of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP), and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) generally are not happy when politicians from the peninsula come across to Sarawak and criticize the governing coalition. Many Malaysian politicians have been denied entry for these very reasons.

Secondly GRS frowns upon peninsula political party’s trying to make a foothold in Sarawak. In the 2021 state election PKR won no seats. Nurul is claiming that PKR can win 13 seats in the coming Sabah state election.

GPS has a code that there would be no public criticism of other parties within the coalition for the purposes of showing public unit and harmony. Nurul has clearly breached this code. GPS’ policy is that any criticisms be voiced out in private so that any grievances can be resolved behind closed doors.

Nurul has trodden over the code of conduct within GPS, which could potentially damage the harmony within the ‘unity coalition’. Nurul’s comments reported by FMT appear to be cheap campaigning in Sarawak to erode support from GPS.

Further, Nurul’s comments when the ‘unity coalition’ is already under strain over the dismal performance of Anwar Ibrahim as leader may have influence over future important coalition related decisions GPS may have to make in the future. Kuching has well taken note of Anwar Ibrahim’s declining popularity.

Many people believe that it was as if Nurul had some intention to damage the standing federal coalition. This is why her comments were surprising to many in Sarawak during her visit.

Meanwhile, back on the peninsula the Orang Asli feel humiliated that Nurul did not mention them when she was talking about native title rights. Some are questioning is there one set of rules for Sarawak and a different set for the Peninsula?

After the next general election, the support of GPS will be critical of who will be able to form the next government and become prime minister. Nurul doesn’t appear to be helping her father’s chances of support in Sarawak.

Your donations are vital to keep some independent voices alive.

Just click here or goto https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter

Subscribe Below: