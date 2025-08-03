Share

In this discussion, I sat down with Dr Azly Rahman, as he returned to the podcast, all the way from the US, to discuss the recent HIMPUNAN TURUN ANWAR. In this discussion we take a look at what did the rally achieve, what does it mean, and how will it impact the future of Malaysian politics. Chapters 00:00 – The overall take on HIMPUNAN TURUN ANWAR 05:29 – Is this a good thing? 07:03 – Perhaps NAJIB should have just let BERSIH go on peacefully 12:02 – Will this lead to more protests? 14:41 – UNDI 18 was a mistake 17:57 – An engineered unawareness or a consequence of negligence? 20:21 – Who replaces Anwar if he steps down? 24:57 – The disproportionate race distribution of the rally 28:00 – The response to the rally 31:16 – How will the protest fuel Perikatan Nasional? 37:16 – Nepotism and politics 38:49 – Beating the effigy 46:39 – Who next?

