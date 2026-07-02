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Here is a piece of copy that my friend Duncan Graham across in Indonesia picked up in the Australian press. If you want to know about Indonesia from inside, Duncan’s Substack is the place to go. https://substack.com/@duncangraham1

Those who know Pauline Hansen and One Nation will understand the irony. Its like having a “MAGA” hat that was made in China.

A cyber army of Indonesian influencers supporting Pauline Hanson on social media has been labelled “deliberate foreign interference” by the party itself.

In the past seven months, many new pages supporting Hanson have been popping up on Facebook, with rapid growth among Australians, while being controlled from Indonesia.

Hundreds of thousands of Aussies are consuming this content every day, and it’s easy to miss where it’s coming from, with the poster’s name appearing in small print on Facebook feeds. A Current Affair

One page has 117,000 members, with all three admins based in Indonesia and dozens of posts daily in support of One Nation.

Some of the content targets Muslims, yet is being posted by Indonesian accounts often with a profile picture of a woman wearing an Islamic headscarf.

One such poster, named Yeti Marati, has posts calling for mosques to be closed down in Australia, which generated many comments of support from Australian fans of One Nation.

One such poster, named Yeti Marati, has posts calling for mosques to be closed down in Australia, which generated many comments of support from Australian fans of One Nation. A Current Affair

Another top contributor named Ayu Ollshop also posts about preventing “islamification” of Australia.

While her account name means “online shop” in Indonesia, she appears to be a real person, posting for years about food and daily life in South Sumatra, before a sudden switch to Australian issues.

On April 18, the Ayu Ollshop account suddenly pumped out three posts in support of Ben Roberts-Smith, who is currently facing war crimes charges.

There are also positive posts about other conservative favourites in Australia: Gina Rinehart and Holly Valance.

Hundreds of thousands of Aussies are consuming this content every day, and it’s easy to miss where it’s coming from, with the poster’s name appearing in small print on Facebook feeds.

Ed Coper is a political communications expert and author of the book Angertainment.

Images like this one are being shared by the online groups. A Current Affair

He says much of the foreign content is what’s described as ‘rage bait’ – making people angry to drive more clicks.

“It’s incredibly easy on social media just to make you really angry about something,” he said.

“Your gut instinct when you see something that’s ‘rage bait’ is to immediately engage with it and so people know they just have to make something that’ll make you really angry and they’ll get all the engagement.”

ANU researcher Ross Tapsell believes it could be the first time a shadowy industry operating in Indonesia has been used to influence Australian politics.

“So there is this underground, hidden industry, it’s an influence operations industry,” Tapsell, who’s spent the past decade researching disinformation in South-East Asia, said.

Indonesian elections are regularly influenced by social media, involving people known as “buzzers”.

“A ‘buzzer’ is an organised digital labourer who is generally posting content on social media for some form of financial gain,” Tapsell said.

It can be a controversial occupation; a “buzzer” was arrested last year in Jakarta for impeding an Indonesian corruption investigation.

On April 18, the Ayu Ollshop account suddenly pumped out three posts in support of Ben Roberts-Smith, who is currently facing war crimes charges. A Current Affair

“Buzzer” teams are available for hire, deploying social media accounts they’ve been crafting for years.

“Their job is to just continue to post what is given to them,” Tapsell said.

“It’s very top-down, and they’re at the bottom of the rung they often don’t meet their employers.”

A Current Affair messaged around 25 different Indonesian Facebook accounts supporting One Nation and failed to receive a single reply, though one account removed a video that had been questioned.

“Sometimes one person might be managing 15 different Facebook pages and they would be putting out the same content on those 15 different Facebook pages,” Tapsell said.

One Indonesian post viewed by A Current Affair accidentally included the instructions they were given to “ask your audience this question.”

The pro-One Nation content from Indonesia flooding Australian feeds appears to be highly coordinated with identical images repeated across multiple accounts.

Tapsell said they were clearly not doing it because they’re interested in One Nation but rather for “financial purposes”.