Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

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Gopal Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar
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Giving the vote to most Malaysians is like casting pearls before swine. They are forever whinging and complaining about what they don't have and can't have when what they do have they do not appreciate. And often what they don't have is what they are not entitled to and what they can't have they put down to corruption and incompetence without realizing they are the cause of most of their problems.

Churchill was right when he said "the most powerful argument against democracy is a 5 minute chat with the average voter". He must have been thinking about his beloved colony Malaysia.

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