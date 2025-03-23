Share

To YAB Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim

Prime Minister of Malaysia,

The prince.

23 Mac 2025

MATTER: TEMPLE ISSUE IN INDIAN MOSQUE STREET, KUALA LUMPUR

Hopefully YAB Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim is in good health.

2. I am writing this open letter as a Muslim parliament member from the Party Keadilan Rakyat (Pakatan Harapan) who has been a supporter of the Madani Government and personally a supporter of Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim (DSAI) for a long time.

3. For the principle of the Madani Government which is the source of Islamic philosophy which perpetuates justice and benevolence, I call on DSAI to resolve the issue of Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple in Jalan Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur fairly and prudently. I believe YAB DSAI is capable of doing that.

4. I witnessed first hand at a prestigious university in Doha, Qatar in 2019 where DSAI as a Muslim democrat spoke about the Renaissance from a lofty and progressive Islamic perspective. So now in our own soil in 2025 when DSAI is a Prime Minister has the opportunity to show the solution to the problems related to the issue of an existing temple and a mosque to be built in Jalan Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur.

5. Before going any further it is good for us to study Phase 1 Article 3 of the Constitution of the Federation of Malaysia which states that Islam is a religion for the Federation; but other religions can be practiced peacefully and peacefully in any part of the Federation.

6. Hindu society in Malaysia like the believers of other religions accept about the special position of Islam in the country. They only want to peacefully practice their religion without disturbance.

7. Goddess Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple in Jalan Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur has been built for a long time, more than 100 years since long before the Malay Peninsula became independent. Our country was still colonized by the British then. The temple was built with the permission of the then governing authorities as a place of worship for Hindu Indian workers who were brought into the country by British colonists, including to Kuala Lumpur to build roads, railway tracks and other infrastructural constructions of which have remained in existence to this day. The temples have played a peaceful role for the interest of the Hindu community in the concerned area to carry out their religious practices peacefully till now.

8. So I humbly call on YAB DSAI to take a path of fair and prudent solution based on the Madani principle which has now been accepted by the multi-religious society in Malaysia.

9. There are two things that are reasonable to do. First, do not let the Goddess Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple be demolished. As a Muslim I call the Prime Minister of DSAI also a respected Muslim leader in the state and in the international world, so let us all show the virtue and manners of a Muslim called by the teachings of Islam for us to respect the rights of Hindu people in Malaysia.

10. The second solution is YAB DSAI as the Prime Minister to put forward a proposal so that a new mosque to be built should be erected on another site adjacent to or near the Temple. This means that the Mosque can be built and the temples there remain on the existing site as it is now without being demolished.

11. If such a solution can be achieved then a lot of goodness can be gained. Among them, no hearts and feelings of any race and religion are hurt. Apart from that, racial and religious division can be avoided. As important as the Prime Minister of Malaysia for all his citizens of various races and religions can show an example as a just and benevolent unity leader.

Thank you

The true one,

Hassan Abdul Karim

Member of Parliament Pasir Gudang

23 Mac 2025

