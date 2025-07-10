Share

Yesterday (July 9) the board of the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) lowered the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) by 0.25 percent. The base rate is now 2.75 percent, which is the lowest since March 2023, when households and firms were still recovering from the Covid-19 restrictions.

Banks are very quickly following through, as they are aware this will prevent many loan holders defaulting with lower interest rates. Households and MSME firms should also be happy because bank repayments are now lower.

Such a move is not going to spur economic activity, its just going to assist the level that households and firms have suffered with liquidity and debt problems. A sizeable proportion of the population from those within the informal sector to MSMEs struggling to survive.

However, the OPR rate drop conflicts with BNM’s own forecasts of 4.5-5.5 percent growth in GDP being forecast for 2025. If this was the case, OPR rates should have remained the same, or even gone up slightly to prevent ‘overheating’ of the economy which would be certainly inflationary.

In addition, the drop in the OPR will make investments in bonds within Malaysia less attractive, and thus put downward pressure upon the Ringgit, which is the opposite to what the government wants.

The BNM statement along with the announcement said that the Malaysian economy is expected to continue to growth in the second half of 2025. Resilient domestic growth is continuing, which should have indicated no change in the OPR.

Malaysia’s exports have been robust over the last few months. There is no doubt about that in expectation of uncertainty of US tariff levels. However, the solution to maintaining exports after Malaysian goods become less competitive in the US market is to seek new markets, which the Malaysian government is doing through its BRICS partnership. OPR levels don’t affect the level of exports.

Headline inflation is still forecast at 1.4 to 1.9 percent this year. However, if the Ringgit declines in value again, the imported aspect of inflation may rise again. This will hurt consumers.

The elephant in the room is the BNM statistics themselves. Somebody is not telling us the real picture of the economy. The financial industry must look much closer at the figures and the methodology utilized to develop these forecasts. Presently, should one believe the message sent through the drop in the OPR rate or the official forecasts? There is a massive mismatch here.

See:

https://www.eurasiareview.com/12052025-just-how-accurate-are-malaysias-major-economic-endicators-analysis/

Your donations are vital to keep some independent voices alive.

Just click here or goto https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter

Subscribe Below: