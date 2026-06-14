Outgoing U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has sparked fresh controversy after accusing senior officials and health authorities of misleading Americans about U.S.-funded biolabs, including facilities in Ukraine.
In a viral statement, Gabbard alleged that politicians and national security officials concealed the existence of laboratories conducting research on dangerous pathogens and targeted those who questioned the official narrative.
Her remarks have reignited a long-running debate over Ukraine-linked biolabs, government transparency and biosecurity risks. As the claims spread across social media, the controversy is once again drawing national and international attention.
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