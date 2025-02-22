Share

Tawfik Yakub of Universiti Malaya rightly argues that unless PAS undergoes internal leadership reform, the party risks becoming too rigid under the dominance of the Ulama or hardline religious faction.

While PAS remains rooted in its religious ideology, there are many professionals within the party who seek to steer it in a more pragmatic and meaningful direction without compromising its core religious values.

The party should take heed of historical lessons—its past unwillingness to accommodate differing perspectives led to the breakaway faction that later became Amanah.

This history partly explains why the current PAS leadership remains hostile toward the DAP, blaming it for fueling internal divisions that resulted in Amanah’s formation.

However, PAS must recognize that moving forward requires a balanced approach.

The Ulema play a crucial role, but their leadership should not come at the expense of professional, technical, and strategic expertise.

What is the point of having professionals within the party if they are sidelined, ridiculed, or silenced?

Without their contributions, PAS may struggle to position itself as a credible national leader.

The politics of Islam, while deeply influential, must acknowledge the need for adaptability and inclusivity.

It is also important to recognize that religious and professional leadership are not mutually exclusive.

There are PAS leaders who possess both religious credentials and professional expertise, demonstrating that the two can coexist.

The current leadership has played a significant role in keeping the party intact for decades, but is it not time to allow younger, professional leaders the opportunity to lead instead of marginalizing them?

PAS now faces a critical decision: does it want to evolve into a national party with the broad support of professionals, or will it remain a regional party under the strict and mechanical control of the Ulama?

The answer to this question will determine its future relevance and success.

P. Ramasamy

Former professor of political economy at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and former deputy chief minister of Penang.

