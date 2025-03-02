Share

PAS has contested the Air Kuning state seat multiple times in the past but has yet to secure a victory.

This time, it will enter the race once again in a by-election triggered by the passing of the incumbent UMNO legislator.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) has decided that PAS will represent the coalition in what is expected to be a tough contest against UMNO in this Malay-majority constituency.

However, the outcome may hinge on the support of non-Malay voters, who make up about 36% of the electorate.

If Chinese and Indian voters deny their support to UMNO, PAS could have a real shot at winning the seat.

However, if these communities decide to back UMNO, PAS may once again fall short.

While PN seeks to broaden its appeal, it remains deeply entrenched in a narrative centered on Malay ethnic and religious dominance.

The coalition may have little difficulty securing Malay votes, but it faces a significant challenge in winning over non-Malay voters.

PAS aspires to be seen as a national party that represents all Malaysians, but its track record has not inspired confidence among non-Malay communities.

Until PN or PAS adopts a more inclusive national agenda, it will struggle to alleviate the fears and concerns of non-Malay voters.

The non-Muslim component parties within PN—such as Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP) within Bersatu—have done little to improve the coalition’s appeal among non-Malays.

In the recent Sungai Bakap by-election, the low Indian voter turnout was largely attributed to Urimai’s efforts. Similarly, while Urimai will campaign against the UMNO candidate in Air Kuning, it will not urge Indians or non-Malays to support PAS either.

If PN hopes to win broader electoral support, it must first respect and uphold the rights of all Malaysians, regardless of ethnicity or religion.

P. Ramasamy

Former professor of political economy at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and former deputy chief minister of Penang.

