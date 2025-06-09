Share

I was wondering how, on matters of policy, the Penang state government could permit an Exco member to make unilateral announcements without the approval or endorsement of the state executive council (Exco).

I am bewildered that Penang State Exco Member for Housing, S. Sundarajoo, announced a 5 percent housing discount for Indian Muslims under the Madani housing scheme without apparent consultation with the Exco.

Sundarajoo justified the move on grounds of low participation among Indian Muslims in state housing. But can he furnish data to back this claim? What are the comparative participation rates of Malays, Chinese, Indians, and Indian Muslims? He also stated that this discount would not affect allocations for Malays—yet he seems to overlook the complex identity overlap, where some Indian Muslims are classified as Malay/Bumiputera, while others maintain their distinct ethnic identity.

Has there been any study quantifying the percentage of Indian Muslims who qualify under the Bumiputera category versus those who identify separately? Without such data, it’s hard to justify a policy decision that could result in dual benefits for a segment of the population, raising questions of fairness and equity.

Had this proposal been tabled in an Exco meeting, its flaws could have been debated and possibly avoided. But instead, Sundarajoo proceeded based on consultations with developers—not the state government—casting doubt on the integrity of Penang’s housing policy framework.

This was a poor decision, made without transparency and without consideration for other equally deserving communities. The policy lacked sound rationale and undermined public confidence.

I commend Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow for stepping in to reverse the decision and broadening the discount to all eligible Malaysians.

I urge Chow to go a step further—reprimand S. Sundarajoo for bypassing proper procedure and acting irresponsibly on a matter of public policy.

