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The existence of UFOs is something that I have been very curious about, ever since I saw mysterious and unexplained lights in the sky as a child back in the 1960s. Now the Pentagon has finally declassified and publicly released hundreds of government files on unidentified flying objects (UFOs), calling the move a major step toward greater openness.

The documents, videos, reports, and witness accounts are now available on a dedicated page on the U.S. Department of Defense website. The collection spans decades and includes FBI interviews, NASA mission transcripts, military pilot testimonies, State Department cables, and archival imagery related to unexplained aerial incidents.

However, I do not believe that we will receive any real explanation as to what is going on by authorities, just more artifacts.

Among the highlighted materials are reports of “metallic objects” and unexplained “red lights” in the sky, along with encounters involving U.S. military personnel. One case involves a 2024 sighting in the Indo-Pacific region of a football-shaped object near Japanese waters. Another revisits records from NASA’s Apollo 12 in 1969 and Apollo 17 missions in 1972, which documented mysterious drifting lights observed above the lunar surface.

This is just going to add to all of our curiosities.

The release was led by the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) as part of a wider interagency effort. Agencies involved include the White House, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, NASA, the FBI, the Department of Energy, and other intelligence organizations.

Officials said additional batches of documents are expected in the coming weeks. Maybe there can be some form of explanation in the near future.

The declassification follows years of congressional pressure and public testimony from military whistleblowers who alleged that the government had withheld information about mysterious objects seen near sensitive military installations.

In February, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the Department of Defense to disclose “any and all information” related to UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP).

Trump’s order comes after earlier declassifications he ordered on the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Those releases largely confirmed details already known to the public and produced few major new revelations.

The move also follows a widely discussed podcast appearance by former President Barack Obama, in which he addressed the possibility of extraterrestrial life but stated that the U.S. government is not concealing evidence of alien contact. Trump later criticized Obama, claiming he had mistakenly disclosed classified information.

A 2024 Pentagon report on decades of UFO sightings concluded there was no evidence of extraterrestrial life. Former AARO director Sean Kirkpatrick has emphasized that many reported sightings have ordinary explanations, such as distortions from infrared cameras, aircraft heat signatures, or other routine phenomena.

Are these people just playing with us?

The newly released files are expected to fuel continued public and scientific interest in unexplained aerial events. Who really believes their government anymore?